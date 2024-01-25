Fall alert system, home help programs save and support thousands of lives

Pam Taylor's ideas as a nurse working in Ballarat for more than 30 years have saved hundreds - if not thousands - of lives throughout the city and right across Australia.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
They have also improved the lives of tens of thousands of older people across the region, allowing them to live comfortably in their own homes for longer.
For her work, the 92-year-old Black Hill woman has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to nursing, and to the community.
As a nurse and program director of the welfare department at the then-Queen Elizabeth Geriatric Centre in 1980, she and colleagues would see older people come into their care recovering from falls at home.
She recognised a need for a personal alarm call system that older people could trigger if they needed urgent help, and with assistance from the Queen Elizabeth Centre's engineering team, set about establishing what became known as the Emergency Call Service.
The technology involved the client wearing a pendant with a button which, when pressed, triggered an alarm at the monitoring centre. Each client had contacts willing to provide help, but if none of those were contactable, emergency services were called - or often Mrs Taylor herself and husband Roy would attend the client's home.
Client numbers grew from 25 people in 1982 to around 100 in 1986. In 1990, the Department of Health commissioned the ECS to service Victoria, and it is now known as Safety Link, with thousands of clients across Australia, including those in Department of Veterans' Affairs, retirement villages and community groups.
During her 33 years at the Queen Elizabeth Centre, which included retiring twice, Mrs Taylor was also instrumental in developing meals on wheels, in-home one-on-one care and other programs.
"QE Centre was an engine for setting up programs that went throughout the wider community," she said.
"It was a wonderful place to work because I had the opportunity to develop so many good things to give support in the community, and management were very supportive of all the suggestions put forward."
Born in the Mitta Valley in north-eastern Victoria, Mrs Taylor believes her country upbringing helped shape her life in nursing and community service.
"In the country you help each other ... I'm a great believer in helping your neighbour. I think we always need to remember there's someone that needs help.
"Working in country hospitals, you had those connections that enable you to call on various organisations to assist people and it was just one of those things I was interested in."
In addition to her nursing work, Mrs Taylor was a founding member of Soroptimist International Ballarat, which was chartered in April 1979, and remains an active member of the organisation.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer movement that works together to transform the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment and opportunities.
"Although I'm still involved, I'm not as involved as I used to because of my age, but I always support them financially ... in various programs that I can't help with manually," she said.
In 2020 she lost her beloved husband Roy, who was well known to Ballarat residents as news director of BTV6 and part of the team who established the original news room and put together the first "on air" news service.
"I remember (Dad) receiving the Australia Day Honours list 'under embargo' and going around interviewing the various recipients. It was one of his favourite stories to report on," said the couple's daughter Carol Taylor.
"Sadly, he is not here to see Mum receive her award."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.