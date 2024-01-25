The Courier
Fall alert system, home help programs save and support thousands of lives

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 26 2024 - 6:30am
Pam Taylor, 92, has received an Order of Australia medal for her service to nursing, and to the community. Picture by Adam Trafford
Pam Taylor's ideas as a nurse working in Ballarat for more than 30 years have saved hundreds - if not thousands - of lives throughout the city and right across Australia.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

