Lightning knocks out power to parts of Ballarat

Powercor crews have been up early restoring services to parts of Ballarat after lightning strikes knocked out power on Wednesday morning.
An early morning thunderstorm crossed the city about 3.30am, with a bolt of lightning reportedly hitting a power pole in the Delacombe area and knocking out power.
A Powercor spokesperson said 6200 homes and businesses were impacted however as of 7am the majority are now back online.
Crews were seen working on a pole at the corner of Greenhalghs Road and Sutton Street just after 6am as amore lightning approached from the west.
The Powercor spokesperson said 1641 properties were still without power in the Sebastopol, Delacombe and Bonshaw areas as crews continue their work.
Impacted residents are being notified with updates through text messages and the Powercor website.
Lightning strikes are also believed to have sparked a number of fires in the region, including in the Woowookarung Regional Park in Canadian.
The city is forecast for a top of 29 degrees on Wednesday, January 24, with "the slight chance of a shower, becoming less likely in the early morning."
Thursday is forecast for a mostly sunny top of 27 degrees.
