Don't mess with this popular mate

The most common and widespread eucalypt in the Ballarat district is the messmate, or messmate stringybark. This tree has been flowering prolifically in recent weeks.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The cream flowers are honey-perfumed, and their nectar is attracting honeyeaters and lorikeets, as well as numerous butterflies, bees, blowflies and other insects.
The humming of insects can be heard under any flowering messmate at present.
Sugar gliders and feather- tailed gliders, feeding after sunset, are no doubt enjoying the sweet nectar too.
The messmate produces a mild flavoured, dark-coloured honey.
READ LAST WEEK'S NATURE NOTES: See which rare birds were spotted at Lake Goldsmith
Eucalyptus buds have a small cap that is pushed off by the swelling stamens within the forming flower. These caps are often visible on the ground beneath flowering trees.
The fluffy stamens, which provide the colour of a eucalyptus flower, can number 100 or more per flower, with each tipped by a tiny pollen producing anther. There are no petals or sepals.
January and February are the messmate's normal flowering months here.
The messmate grows on most soil types in the Ballarat district, except the basalt plains west of Ballarat and north of Creswick.
There are two other stringybarks in the Ballarat district, the red and the brown, flowering in autumn and summer respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.