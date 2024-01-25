Throwback Thursday: Getting ready to go back to school in 1974

Fifty years ago, Ballarat was preparing to go back to school, and a special feature in The Courier notes it will be a "busy time for mothers".
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Among the big news 50 years ago was the merger of Ballarat College and Clarendon College, to create Ballarat and Clarendon College, as well as a "vigorous" upgrade at Ballarat and Queen's Grammar School, including a "new girls' boarding house of imaginative contemporary design".
Ballarat and Clarendon College became "the first school to introduce a fully devoloped (sic) health education course", with the Health Department "giving every support" - it would include personal health and hygiene, health insurance, mental health and interpersonal relationships, and coping with stress and anxiety.
In another article, there are tips for parents whose children are starting school.
"... most schools encourage mothers to remain at school while their children are enrolled and then to take them home afterwards - a short first day which helps to overcome the initial strangeness," it states.
MORE BACK TO SCHOOL
"Mothers can do much to help their children cope with their first days at school by teaching them the simple skills of taking care of themselves ... doing up their own buttons, tying their own shoelaces, knowing colors (sic), simple counting, left and right, how to hold a pencil and how to ask to leave the room."
It was also a "boom year" for the Ballarat Institute of Advanced Education in Mount Helen, with "more than 900 students expected" in its new engineering course.'
Textas were on special at Harman Bros on Sturt Street - a set of eight was 69 cents, normally 80 cents, with a "limited quantity" - and you could get a sick three-speed gear bike with light and prop stand for $78.80 at Abraham's Playwell.
Ads for Faulls Shoes show a pair of school shoes cost about $12 - which is about $110 in today's money - and Messer and Opie's "competent staff" in an "enlarged schoolwear dept." had "Ballarat's best range of Boy's wear".
A banner headline notes "School uniforms are now fashionable", which detailed changes to school uniforms for girls.
"Dull stereotyped uniforms are now a thing of the past," the article enthuses, using language The Courier would never publish today.
How times have changed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.