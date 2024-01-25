The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Throwback Thursday: Getting ready to go back to school in 1974

By Staff Reporters
January 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A headline in The Courier from January 25, 1974.
A headline in The Courier from January 25, 1974.

Fifty years ago, Ballarat was preparing to go back to school, and a special feature in The Courier notes it will be a "busy time for mothers".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.