Van De Heuvel makes switch to Leopold

Ballarat Swans have lost access to key position player Bailey Van De Heuvel.
He has chosen to have Leopold as his home club while playing with Geelong in the VFL this year.
Van De Heuvel has not played many games with the Swans in the Ballarat Football Netball League since joining the Footscray Bulldogs' VFL list in 2021, where he spent two seasons before crossing to Geelong last year.
Predominantly used at centre-half-back in his time at Ballarat, he went from playing eight games with the Swans in 2022 to two - rounds one and two - last season before becoming a regular for Geelong and enjoying his best VFL season to date.
Mac Scoullar is another to shift from Ballarat Swans after signing with Geelong league club Geelong West.
He joined the Swans from Koondrook-Barham after becoming a boarder at Ballarat Clarendon College.
Scoullar played under-17s in 2021 and progressed to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels - being part of their future squad in 2022 and last season making 13 appearances in the under-18 talent league.
He did not play any senior football with Ballarat.
The BFNL senior home and away season starts on Saturday, April 13.
BFLW and junior fixtures are still to be released.
