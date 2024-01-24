Relief for families struggling to afford back-to-school costs

As increasing numbers of families struggle to afford back-to-school costs, authorities have got on the front foot to assure them that support is available.
Catholic Education Ballarat has taken the unusual step of issuing a statement to reassure families experiencing genuine hardship that fee relief is available.
"More lower-income families are facing financial hardship as cost-of-living has increased through higher rents, cost of groceries, energy, and the like, on top of back-to-school expenses," said Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton.
"We are assuming ... we will see an uptick in genuine financial need."
Mr Sexton urged parents struggling with school fees and other back-to-school costs to talk to their principals about fee relief and other supports.
Around one in five families across the 52 Catholic primary schools in the Diocese of Ballarat hold Health Care Cards and are asked only to make a small contribution to school fees through the Family Fee Assistance Scheme.
During COVID, when many people lost their jobs or reduced hours, many families accessed fee relief through their schools.
"Our point for doing this is to try to be proactive so families experiencing that financial need know the door is open to come and talk to us and make arrangements so they can stay in our schools," Mr Sexton said.
"While our schools strive to keep fees as low as possible and minimise additional charges, we understand some families may be genuinely unable to meet their fees in full at this time."
In addition to the formal fee relief scheme, Ballarat's Catholic schools also have their own supports in place for uniforms, stationary, other needs and step in to provide support in times of crisis such as a death in the family or illness.
"We've obviously got very strong links with St Vincent de Paul and we can ask St Vinnies to provide special assistance when needed, and like many schools across Victoria some of our schools have a breakfast club.
"We also have some really good suppliers out there ... who if we reach out to them are generous in providing vouchers, school shoes and other items," Mr Sexton said.
Mr Sexton said student numbers were growing at Ballarat's Catholic schools, with a school census in February to reveal student numbers.
"Our expectation, on prep and year seven enrolments, is there will probably be an increase in and around Ballarat."
Similar support for fees is also available within the government school system, with many schools also able to provide extra support for other school items and State Schools' Relief preparing to deliver a record number of uniforms and school supplies to students across the state.
