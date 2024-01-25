Chris Jerram century leads East Ballarat into twenty20 final

Chris Jerram has smashed East Ballarat into the Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 final with a slashing century.
He hit 115 off 60 balls to guide the Hawks to 5-223 and a 65-run win over Bacchus Marsh at Eastern Oval on Tuesday night.
East Ballarat will meet Mt Clear for the 20-over title at Eastern Oval next Tuesday.
The Mounties secured a five-wicket win over Ballarat-Redan with one ball to spare.
Jerram was unstoppable as an opener, taking a heavy toll of the Bacchus Marsh attack.
He also left his mark on a spectator's car - smashing a windscreen with one of his five sixes. Jerram's innings also featured 13 fours.
He and Harli Givvens, 35 (4 fours, 2 sixes), put on 51 runs for the first wicket.
Jerram, who was the fifth wicket to fall, then combined Kyle Ettridge, 25 (2 fours, 2 sixes), and Harry Ganley, 22, through the innings to get the imposing total.
Bacchus Marsh reached 9-158 in reply, with Blayde Baker top-scoring with 43 (4 fours, 1 six).
Jack Jeffrey, 44no (4 fours, 2 sixes), and Grant Treven, 16no, led Mt Clear home in a thriller with a 46-run sixth-wicket stand to reach 5-167.
Zac Jenkins, 74 (10 fours, 1 six), ensured a testing chase for the Mounties.
He combined with James Doherty, 39, (3 fours, 2 sixes), to give the Ballarat-Redan real impetus with a 65-run stand for the second wicket at Mt Clear.
Ballarat East 5-223 (Chris Jerram 115, Harli Givvens 35; Jack Powell 2-36) d Bacchus Marsh 9-158 (Blayde Baker 43, Daniel Lalor 36, Jacob Pawlowicz 24; Finlay Baker 2-21, Will Hodgins 2-24, Harli Givvens 2-26)
Mt Clear 5-167 (Jack Jeffrey 44no, Tom Le Lievre 42, Zack Maple 25, Jacob Smith 21; James Doherty 2-26) d Ballarat-Redan 4-163 (Zac Jenkins 74, James Doherty 39, Ryan Aikman 27no; Zack Maple 2-27)
