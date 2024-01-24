'Insensitive', 'dismissed', 'unheard': A new push to help women manage pain

A Ballarat health expert has said issues in pain management have long been a problem for women, particularly around sexual and reproductive health.
Women's health will be prioritised in a new Victorian government inquiry into women's pain.
This inquiry was announced on Tuesday, January 24 a part of the $153 million overhaul of women's health and challenging the "gender pain gap".
The inquiry comes off the back of a survey which found four in 10 Victorian women live with chronic pain and one in three said they'd experienced insensitive and disrespectful practitioners who left them feeling dismissed and unheard.
Women's Health Grampians (WHG) chief executive Marianne Hendron said the organisation had long advocated for a gender lens in healthcare planning and delivery.
"It is especially important that women's lived-experience is being recognised as vital in identifying systemic issues impacting their health and wellbeing," she said.
"Often there are additional challenges for women that come with having caring responsibilities alongside living with chronic pain. Pain management should take into account a woman's need to function effectively."
Ms Hendron said at WHG they had heard similar feedback of women's experiences from the Tell Your Story project.
"This study reinforced the government's finding around the prevalence of significant pain management issues, for instance in use of IUDs," she said, adding the availability of specialised services in sexual and reproductive health was vital, as is training.
"It is also crucial to ensure that primary care practitioners are equipped with the training and resources to engage with and identify gendered symptoms of health conditions, in addition to issues specific to sexual and reproductive health like endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and pain resulting from menstruation, menopause and birth injuries," she said.
Another factor Ms Hendron said was important to investigate a wider cross section of experiences.
"It is vital that the inquiry focuses on the experiences of women from migrant backgrounds who experience an extra layer of difficulty having their pain understood," she said.
"Providing more accessible and inclusive information and services will address the intersectional barriers for women who experience chronic pain across the Victorian community.
"This includes the higher impact to employment outcomes for women with disabilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community which have been reported in this survey."
Health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said "the survey results have highlighted that sadly, a systemic gender pain gap still exists."
Premier Jacinta Allan said it wasn't a "mic drop moment" as most women had experienced the gender pain gap.
"It's time we stopped treating women's health like some kind of niche issue. We deserve to have our pain believed and relieved," she said.
The inquiry will examine systemic issues and solutions and hear directly from women across Victoria and the panel of experts will be overseen by the Women's Health Advisory Council.
Women are encouraged to share their experiences - submissions for the inquiry open on January 30
