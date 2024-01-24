The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Insensitive', 'dismissed', 'unheard': A new push to help women manage pain

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 25 2024 - 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's Health Grampians chief executive officer Marianne Hendron said they have found in their own report a need for change when it came to managing women's health. Picture by Luke Hemer
Women's Health Grampians chief executive officer Marianne Hendron said they have found in their own report a need for change when it came to managing women's health. Picture by Luke Hemer

A Ballarat health expert has said issues in pain management have long been a problem for women, particularly around sexual and reproductive health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.