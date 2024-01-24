Helicopter called to reports of bushfire near Creswick

Firefighters are responding to a reported bushfire in the Creswick Regional Park.
Crews were first called just after 2pm, on Wednesday, January 24, with a firefighting helicopter also flying above the park.
A community information message was issued at 2.54pm by Forest Fire Management Victoria.
"There is a bushfire within the Creswick Regional Park near Lincoln Gully Road," the message said.
"Firefighters are currently responding to this fire. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required."
Firefighters are also attending a grassfire at Mount Mercer.
