A lifetime of community projects for one of Buninyong's 'old characters'

Buninyong identity Barry Fitzgerald was a little embarrassed when he got a letter from the Governor General telling him he had been put forward for an Order of Australia medal.
Having been a resident of the town for "about 12 to 15 years", Dr Fitzgerald admits he has "had his fingers in a lot of pies" when it comes to grassroots initiatives.
"When you do these things, you do it for the satisfaction and the community contribution, not because you are going to get a gong at the end of it," Dr Fitzgerald said.
Dr Fitzgerald said his prolific community contribution was a team effort, and could be owed in a large part to the tireless work of his wife Gayle Adams.
"I have got a gong and Gayle hasn't. She has been the wind beneath my wings for a long time," Dr Fitzgerald said.
"My wife has been heavily involved in most of these community projects."
They include the restoration of Buninyong's 167-tree Avenue of Honour, work with the Buninyong Cemetery Trust, and seven years as the editor of the town's local newspaper.
It comes after an career spanning education and law - as a Dean of Education at ACU and director of the university's Ballarat Aquinas campus.
He also held the position of chief executive at the South Australian Law Society prior to his retirement.
"I am an old character who has been retired for a few years. I think I have a few skills I enjoy using, particularly with the newspaper. I have had management roles for a long time," Dr Fitzgerald said.
He said Buninyong was a "special little village", something which drew him to retire in the area all those years ago.
"It has a good sense of community, a lot of people know one another. It's got a long history," Dr Fitzgerald said.
"I think people find every facility they want is in Buninyong without having to drive 15km into Ballarat, whether it be medical, supermarkets, doctors or dentists.
"They are all here. I think it is a self-contained community with a lot of pride."
