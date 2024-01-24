6 Blockbuster boxing matches we might witness in 2024

It's 2024, and everybody in the boxing realm is already discussing potential dream match-ups. Last year, the world was treated to a nail biting showdown between world champion Fury and UFC's Ngannou, with the champion winning by a controversial split decision.

As the calendar flips to 2024, there are lots of high-level fights already lined up for boxing fans. Here are some of the top major matches we might witness in 2024.

Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury is a household name everyone looks forward to seeing in the ring. Although this all-British fight with Anthony Joshua is unlikely to happen in 2024, everything is possible in the boxing world. Rumour suggests that the winner of the Deontay Wilder fight could book a ticket to the ring with the winner of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight. However, the heavyweight champion has initially suggested he may never fight in the UK again.

Canelo Alvarez Vs David Benavidez

This is a dream boxing fight for super-middleweight fans. After the World Boxing Council approved the fight, plans have been underway to schedule what will be one of the leading boxing fights in 2024. Initially, the fight would only be possible if Benavidez would defeat Demetrius Andrade on November 25, 2023. But after meeting this condition, everything suggests the fight may happen in May or September this year.

Floyd Mayweather Vs Manny Pacquiao 2.0

This boxing rematch might seem like five years too late. Although both are not active fighters, a duel between Mayweather and Pacquiao will undoubtedly dominate the headlines in 2024. It's said that this fight will happen sometime this year, with Pacquiao letting out the news on December 31. However, Mayweather's camp is yet to confirm the news.

Dmitry Bivol Vs Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol will be looking to test his boxing skills against Artur Beterbiev in 2024. The number five pound-for-pound light heavyweight fighter has initially recorded brilliant wins over Gilberto Ramirez and Canelo Alvarez. He also blanked UK fighter Lyndon Arthur in December last year, meaning the anticipated match with Beterbiev is getting closer. However, Beterbiev must first successfully defend his three belts against Callum Smith.

Ryan Garcia Vs Devin Harney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Harney have been mudslinging each other since their early professional days at 135. In 2024, we would be glad to see a 140-pound showdown between these two fighters, who seem to want the fight more than the fans. Harney won all his significant belts at lightweight before moving to the super lightweight division and defeating Regis Prograis. On the other hand, Garcia never got a full title shot in his interim lightweight status before transitioning to a new weight class in 2022. Harney has already revealed the two camps are in negotiations.

Conclusion

These are some of the biggest boxing fights to expect in 2024. Besides these match-ups, we might also be surprised to see matches such as Terrence Crawford vs Jaron Enis and Shakur Stevenson vs Garvonta Davis. It's promising to be a busy boxing year!