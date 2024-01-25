Ballarat dentist recognised for tireless Pacific Islands philanthropic work

Dr David Goldsmith was only a day into his job as a dentist at his new-found home of Australia when he was approached by Ballarat's Apex Club to see if he'd pitch in.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The former Ballarat Dental Group partner moved to the city in 1974 from the UK and initially planned a two-year "adventure", but instead decided to stay.
His entry into Australia's philanthropic service organisations was a memorable experience. He recalled getting picked up and driven to his first Apex Club meeting just a week after touching down in Australia.
"I went along to the Apex meeting and it was good. Everybody made me feel welcome. It was from about 6.30 to 8.30 and they said 'why don't you come back and have a glass of port with us'," Dr Goldsmith said.
"A glass turned into a bottle and I got home at three in the morning.
"That was the crucial bit I think. I didn't want to go to Melbourne or Sydney. I came from a town about the size of Ballarat."
Fast forward 50 years, and Dr Goldsmith has led an illustrious career in both dentistry and philanthropy, which has been recognised with an Order of Australia Medal.
"This is really important, because where we started off, we came out as migrants on British passports and you don't know anybody," Dr Goldsmith said.
"This means something that it is coming from the government, it is coming from Australia. It is not coming from anybody else.
"It is a validation of the fact that somebody in Australia, who I don't know, feel that I have made a contribution to the public."
Beyond his work at one of Ballarat's largest dental practices, Dr Goldsmith has spent a significant amount of time conducting pioneering philanthropic work in the Pacific Islands.
Through Apex and Rotary, Dr Goldsmith has worked to provide dental equipment, training and equipment to Tonga, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and many more.
His work overseas has seen him brush shoulders with Tongan royalty and prime ministers, as well as oversee the construction of a dental hospital in the Solomon Islands.
"I feel I have lived a privileged life doing dentistry. I got a free education, I could walk straight into a job, it was dead easy back in those days, and I worked until I was 75 - I didn't get out when I had to get out," Dr Goldsmith said.
"I felt I could get to the stage where I could give something back to somewhere, somehow."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.