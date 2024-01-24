The Courier
Court

Toddler left with 'permanent, graphic' injuries in dog attack, court hears

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated January 24 2024 - 7:53pm, first published 7:49pm
Ballarat Magistrates Court. File picture.

A one-year-old child's injuries have been described as permanent and "graphic" after he was attacked while playing in his family's garden by an unregistered Rottweiler.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

