Toddler left with 'permanent, graphic' injuries in dog attack, court hears

A one-year-old child's injuries have been described as permanent and "graphic" after he was attacked while playing in his family's garden by an unregistered Rottweiler.
The dog's owner, a Ballarat woman, who has not been named for legal reasons, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges relating to the attack that occurred on September 11, 2023.
According to a prosecution summary, for about 18-months, the woman's three-year-old Rottweiler had been living with her at her Ballarat home, and had been recently joined by a flat mate and their German Shorthaired Pointer.
During this time, the Rottweiler had been digging holes, barking and jumping along the fence line to the neighbouring property, which was the home to a family with four children and two dogs.
On September 2, both dogs at the accused's property had been seen with their heads poking into the neighbouring garden through a hole under the fence.
The accused then left for a three-week overseas holiday on September 6, during which time she organised for her flat mate to feed her dog.
On September 11, the mother living at the neighbouring home saw her toddler lying face down near the fence line of their property.
She tried to pick him up, but couldn't as his leg was being pulled under the neighbouring fence by a dog.
As she tried to recover her son, he was pulled further under the fence until his entire leg was in the neighbouring garden.
The mother's right hand was then bitten several times as she tried to stop the large dog by grabbing its nose and teeth.
Eventually, she pulled her child free, who had sustained deep cuts to his left leg from ankle to knee.
The toddler was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital, undergoing four surgeries across 12 days.
Later on September 11, when officials went to seize the dogs, the Rottweiler was seen pacing between two large holes along the property's fence line, and his body was covered in mud.
Your honour can see from the size of the yard the dog was confined to without exercise, that mismanagement contributed to the outcome.- Prosecuting lawyer Tara Schultz
The Rottweiler, who was not registered with the City of Ballarat, was impounded at the Ballarat Animal Shelter where he remains.
Prosecuting lawyer Tara Schultz said the accused had shown a level of "neglect and abandonment" by not organising better arrangements for her dog when she travelled overseas.
"This offending is not a tragic accident or some sort of misadventure," she said.
"Your honour can see from the size of the yard the dog was confined to without exercise, that mismanagement contributed to the outcome."
Ms Schultz, who was representing the City of Ballarat, argued for the dog to be put down, and said the toddler would have injuries that would "permanently" affect him.
She said there was significant fear about the dog returning to the same property where the attack had occurred, and its time in the animal shelter would have had further detrimental effects on its behaviour.
Defence lawyer Daniel Beecher said the neighbour's dogs had contributed to the hole along the fence line, so his client wasn't fully responsible for the attack.
There's no physical evidence of the dog entering the complainant's yard and dragging [the boy] back.- Defence lawyer Daniel Beecher
He said it was also impossible to determine which of the two dogs living at the accused's property had attacked the young boy.
Mr Beecher argued there was no evidence his client's dog had entered the neighbouring property, and the young boy could have put his leg through the hole prior to the attack.
"There's no physical evidence of the dog entering the complainant's yard and dragging [the boy] back," he said.
"So it must have ended up with [the boy] putting his leg through the property."
The court heard the accused had no prior convictions, and worked as a drug and alcohol support worker and with disadvantaged youth.
After making numerous submissions, the defence accepted a sentence indication and entered a guilty plea to the charges.
The mother of this child was no doubt terrified, any of us being parents would have been terrified about what would have happened to our 12-month-old child.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz indicated the accused would be fined without conviction, in addition to paying $14,000 worth of medical compensation costs to the toddler's family.
But, she said the Rottweiler would likely not be put down, and would instead be listed as a dangerous dog.
Magistrate Mykytowycz also described the young child's injuries as "graphic", and said the owner should have been aware this was a possibility when she went away on holidays.
"She's [the accused] left the dog in the responsibility of another person when she's travelled overseas, ultimately she bears responsibility for the dog," Magistrate Mykytowycz said.
"The mother of this child was no doubt terrified, any of us being parents would have been terrified about what would have happened to our 12-month-old child."
The matter was adjourned until February 14, 2023, where victim impact statements will be read to court.
