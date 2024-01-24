The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Community Information Message issued for haystack fire at Burrumbeet

Updated January 25 2024 - 8:53am, first published 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters have issued a Community Information message for a haystack fire at Burrumbeet. Picture file
Firefighters have issued a Community Information message for a haystack fire at Burrumbeet. Picture file

Firefighters have issued a Community Information message for a haystack fire at Burrumbeet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.