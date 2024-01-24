Community Information Message issued for haystack fire at Burrumbeet

Firefighters have issued a Community Information message for a haystack fire at Burrumbeet.
Emergency services were called to Dobsons Lane just after 7am on Thursday, January 25.
The message was issued at 8:36 AM.
"This Community Information is being issued for Brewster, Burrumbeet, Carngham," the message said.
"There is a haystack fire at Dobsons Lane, Burrumbeet. Haystack fires are not likely to spread into grassland but do generate a lot of smoke.
"Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities as firefighters pull apart the hay to extinguish the fire.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required. Unless the situation changes, this will be the last message issued for this fire."
