The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Midland Highway closed after Eganstown crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:48am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash on the Midland Highway at Eganstown. Picture file
Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash on the Midland Highway at Eganstown. Picture file

The Midland Highway is closed in both directions at Eganstown, south of Daylesford following a car crash on Thursday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.