Midland Highway closed after Eganstown crash

The Midland Highway is closed in both directions at Eganstown, south of Daylesford following a car crash on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the section of road between Pescias Hill Road and Old Ballarat Road just after 8.30am.
The Courier understands a vehicle collided with a barrier.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed no one required emergency treatment or transport.
