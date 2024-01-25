Club legend: Decades of dedication to creating opportunities in local footy

Michael Cooper did not have the opportunity to participate in sport growing up, which has driven decades of volunteer work to ensure others have the chance he missed out on.
"I was keen on most sports but was not gifted in any," he said.
For his service to community sport, Mr Cooper has been awarded an Order of Australia medal.
For his latest project, Mr Cooper has completed a history book about the Sebastopol Football and Netball Club - where he is a life member.
He has recounted the stories behind a number of key community members.
The reserve is named for Marty Busch, an avid cycler, Mr Cooper said.
"He was one of those volunteers who would do anything for anybody and he never owned a car, he would ride his bike everywhere," Mr Cooper said.
Busch was called to serve in World War II and it was the Sebastopol RSL which advocated to the Borough of Sebastopol for the reserve to be named after him.
Mr Cooper is full of stories, from the number two oval being named after Dick Flemming, and remains an advocate for junior football.
He's also seen a large number of exports to professional sport get their start in local football.
Mr Cooper grew up in Bacchus Marsh. When he was a teenager, he started organising athletics events for his school, and in 1969 was involved with the start of Little Athletics.
Mr Cooper was also involved in the Darley Football Club, and was again driven to increase the opportunities for sport in the region.
He worked to build a reserves team at Darley and was an unofficial umpire until the league sanctioned a reserves competition.
For his day job, he worked at ANZ for three decades.
When living in Bacchus Marsh, he would commute to Melbourne, but in 1983 he was transferred to Ballarat where he became involved in Sebastopol football and Mount Clear Athletics.
Mr Cooper said he was amazed at how much football had grown in the region.
"I marvelled at the fact that when I started this, there was one scratch team," he said.
"Then over all those years, you throw in the Central Highlands League as well, football in Ballarat, it's a big industry."
He's seen Sebastopol's home turf go from a "mud heap" to a beautiful ground at Marty Busch, now with an $8 million upgrade on the way thanks to a lot of community support and volunteer help.
"I am glad that I can say that I had a part in it, not so much for myself but because of the result," he said.
