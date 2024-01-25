The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Green thumb favourite named Ballarat's Citizen of the Year

By Staff Reporters
January 25 2024 - 8:00pm
Kevin Moneghetti at a begonia growing workshop in 2021. Picture by Kate Healy
To see how skilled Kevin Moneghetti is with his plants, all you need to do is drive past one of the spectacular floral displays on Sturt Street.

