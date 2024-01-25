Green thumb favourite named Ballarat's Citizen of the Year

To see how skilled Kevin Moneghetti is with his plants, all you need to do is drive past one of the spectacular floral displays on Sturt Street.
The seasonal flowers, which often spell out words and create pictures, are a highlight for many residents in the area, and many of them use his flowers.
Recognising his massive contribution, Mr Moneghetti was awarded Ballarat's Citizen of the Year at a ceremony on Thursday night.
The City of Ballarat noted Mr Moneghetti's dedication to local gardening groups, and his support for local florists.
He's also a key part of the city's Begonia Festival celebrations, and bounced back from a horrific fire at his nursery in Broomfield in 2020.
Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jacob Osenaris, a youth ambassador who won a parliament prize for his work in the YMCA's Youth Parliament program.
Council described him as passionate about social justice, working to improve youth mental health and domestic violence awareness.
The Mega Ganesh Festival won community event of the year - held for the first time at Ballarat High School, the five-day event attracted 7000 people from across the state.
Council notes as well as providing a boost to the city's tourism, several schools participated to give students an interactive way to learn about other cultures.
The Hindu festival was organised by volunteers from the Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre.
