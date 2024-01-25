BCA PREVIEW | Mounties face their moment of truth against powerful East combination

Since before the Christmas break Mount Clear has occupied either fourth or fifth place on the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI table.
The form is unquestionably up there with the top teams in the competition, and the near outright win over Bacchus Marsh last round franked that. But now that form will be put to the ultimate test in what looms as the toughest run to the finals of any side.
Starting this weekend, the Mounties start three consecutive days against East Ballarat. A quirk of the fixture has them meeting the Hawks on day one of their two-day match at Russell Square, they then move to Eastern Oval on Tuesday night to meet each other in the Twenty20 grand final, before they finish off their two-day clash back at Russell Square next weekend.
But while Mount Clear will get to know every secret of East Ballarat in the next eight days, they will then have to back-up against Wendouree in the penultimate round of the season followed by what looks to be a blockbuster clash with Ballarat-Redan. Realistically, five points outside the finals, they need at least two wins from the three games.
It's the toughest draw of anyone's on paper, but it's one the Mounties would no doubt be looking forward to.
The fitness of strike bowler Ajay Mada will be the watch this weekend after he cramped late in the clash against Bacchus Marsh, having taken nine wickets on the day. He did back-up and bowled out his four overs in the Twenty20 semi-final, so he should be right to go.
He looms as one of the keys against a suddenly in-form East Ballarat batting line-up which smashed over 300 against Wendouree last weekend, even though the Hawks only needed 210 for victory.
Getting an extra 100 runs against a quality attack, followed by a big score against Bacchus Marsh mid-week will have done wonders for their confidence.
The round also looms as a crunch game for a couple of perennial challengers, particularly for Wendouree, who needs a confidence-boosting win if it is to make its way back into the top four.
This match is against Naps-Sebas, who has had a season to forget to this point, but they would love nothing more than to play spoiler against the Red Caps.
Wendouree has been far from disgraced in dropping the past two matches, but if they were to drop this one, it might spell doom, particularly if Mount Clear get the points at Russell Square.
The other perennial finalist is Darley with the Lions set to clash with Brown Hill. Darley got the fright of its life in the match with Buninyong last round, but got the job done and picked up the outright as it needed to.
This week's opponent Brown Hill is in its best form in a number of years, having won back-to-back games. This will not be easy for Darley, but if it is to make a late play for the finals, a win here is crucial. A loss to Darley and it's officially all over for season 2023-24.
After last week's heartstopper against Golden Point, Ballarat-Redan this weeks meets up with Buninyong. It's an interesting match-up for the Two Swords who batters would not want to take the opposition bowling lightly.
It's the sort of game that Ballarat-Redan should be winning, and winning well, but after such a high last round, the Two Swords will need to be careful to not take this one for granted.
Golden Point should be able to bounce back in the final match of the round against Bacchus Marsh. It's been a great first season in the BCA for Bacchus Marsh, but it looks to be starting to take its toll.
The Pointees will be keen to bounce back hard after their first loss of the season and should have enough all-round firepower to get the job done here.
NAPS-SEBAS - Sam Peters, Tom Appleton, Luke Corden, Sajith Dissanayaka, Nathan Doonan, Zac Healy, Harry Peirson, Daniel Scott (c), Jake Scott, Lachlan Sheridan, Dylan York
WENDOUREE - Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Aaron Johns, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Heath Pyke (c), , Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood
DARLEY v BROWN HILL @ Darley Park
DARLEY - Bradley Barnes, Dilan Chandima, Liam Cornford, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Drew Locke, Benjamin Longhurst (c), Axel Morton, Josh Murphy, Chamika Sattambi, Brodie Ward, Hasitha Wickramasinghe
BROWN HILL - No team submitted
EAST BALLARAT v MOUNT CLEAR @ Russell Square
EAST BALLARAT - Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Adam Eddy, Jacob Eyers (c), Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Lewis Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Josh Smith, Tom Walton
MOUNT CLEAR - Jacob Smith, Ashley George, Samuel Harris, Dylan Hocking, Jack Jeffrey, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Grant Trevenen, Matt Ward
BALLARAT-REDAN v BUNINYONG @ Alfredton
BALLARAT-REDAN - No team submitted
BUNINYONG - No team submitted
GOLDEN POINT v BACCHUS MARSH @ Eastern Oval
GOLDEN POINT - Andrew Falkner, Darcy Aitken, Lachlan Anderson, Manjula De Zoysa, Mohomed Feshal, James Lewis, Joshua Pegg (c),, Lukas Pegg, Andrew Warrick, Daniel White, Joshua White
BACCHUS MARSH - No team submitted
