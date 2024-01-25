Hundreds of jobs spared chopping block after MaxiTRANS' $50m Ballarat expansion

Roughly 400 manufacturing jobs have been spared the chopping block at Ballarat's MaxiTRANS facility as the company expands it operation in the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Truck and trailer manufacturer MaxiTRANS has announced a $50 million investment into its Learmonth Road facility, with work already well underway on putting in new "modern" manufacturing equipment.
The company's executive chairman Greg L'Estrange said the expansion will not result in any additional jobs in the long term, but would improve efficiencies at the site to make it "internationally competitive".
"It is a significant upgrade on the equipment, the skills for the jobs, more robotics, advanced laser technology for cutting metals," Mr L'Estrange.
"All of those facilities and processes require a different skill set to a job shop that Ballarat MaxiTRANS was in history."
It comes after Australian Trailer Solutions purchased MaxiTRANS back in 2021, with a view on long-term sustainability.
In September 2023, MaxiTRANS announced it would cease production at its Brisbane site, shedding about 130 jobs which would be consolidated into the Ballarat site.
Mr L'Estrange said the decision came after the company's board weighed up the option of sending the work overseas.
"We explored for the first 12 months two options for the business. One was the closure of Ballarat and moving the manufacturing of all products for the Australian market off-shore," Mr L'Estrange said.
IN THE NEWS
"In parallel we ran through making Ballarat internationally competitive. Fortunately, and it was a very close call, we were able to convince the board investing in Ballarat was the preferred option to closing the facility."
The newly developed areas of the Learmonth Road site are expected to become active over coming months.
Another factor explored in the expansions was the development of a net-zero emissions facility, which Mr L'Estrange said could be achieved by investment in emissions reduction machinery and processes.
"When we sat down to work through the investment case in Ballarat, we also had a planning parallel on how do we actually achieve emission reductions over the time to ensure that we are playing our part in decarbonising our planet," Mr L'Estrange said.
"We can be more efficient, we can build on those capabilities, so the future of the facility in Ballarat in the foreseeable future are secure because we have a very advanced manufacturing facility that is cost-effective in Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.