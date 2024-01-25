Meet the Ballarat residents making a huge difference

Some of Ballarat's unsung heroes have been recognised in the 2024 Order of Australia awards.
There were eight people from Ballarat and surrounds to receive an Order of Australia medal, or to be appointed as members of the Order of Australia.
Their work - in fields as diverse as succession planning for family farms, dentistry, advocacy for people with a disability, or forming organisations to raise awareness of childhood stroke - has made a massive difference to the city.
The man who helped design part of Ballarat's Mars Wrigley factory, while also being a driving force behind Ballarat's oldest Rotary club, has been awarded one of the country's highest honours.
Ron Pickford has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for 2024. He was awarded for his significant service to the building design sector and to the community.
He was surprised at receiving the honour, saying his nomination was a mystery but he said it was acknowledgement of those he had worked with and who had supported his work along the way.
Through the work of his agriculture consulting business, Dr Michael Stephens has helped countless farmers forge a succession plan in difficult to navigate circumstances.
The Yendon community figure has dedicated much of his career to the puzzle of farm succession, even completing a PhD on the subject in 2020.
Dr Stephens said his research yielded some clarifying numbers on why most farmers do not have a clear succession plan, and why handing down the farm to the next generation so often results in further financial strain.
When Carly-Anne Myers was born with a genetic condition that causes dwarfism, it sparked a lifetime of advocacy work to change the future for people with disability.
And now her work has been recognised nationally, being awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Australia Day honours for 2024.
Ms Myers was nominated for her service to community health and to people with disability.
Dr David Goldsmith was only a day into his job as a dentist at his new-found home of Australia when he was approached by Ballarat's Apex Club to see if he'd pitch in.
The former Ballarat Dental Group partner moved to the city in 1974 from the UK and initially planned a two-year "adventure", but instead decided to stay.
His entry into Australia's philanthropic service organisations was a memorable experience. He recalled getting picked up and driven to his first Apex Club meeting just a week after touching down in Australia.
Since her daughter Emma was diagnosed as having had a stroke before she was born, Dee Honeychurch (Banks) has advocated to improve the lives of childhood stroke victims.
In the early days when she was struggling to find support for Emma, now 8, and their family, she realised the lack of information and services available.
Ms Honeychurch (Banks) co-founded Little Stroke Warriors, an online support group, in 2017 which became part of the Stroke Foundation two years ago.
Pam Taylor's ideas as a nurse working in Ballarat for more than 30 years have saved hundreds, if not thousands of lives throughout Ballarat and right across Australia.
They have also improved the lives of tens of thousands of older people across the region, allowing them to live comfortably in their own homes for longer.
For her work, the 92-year-old Black Hill woman has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to nursing, and to the community.
Michael Cooper did not have the opportunity to participate in sport growing up, which has driven decades of volunteer work to ensure others have the chance he missed out on.
"I was keen on most sports but was not gifted in any," he said.
For his service to community sport, Mr Cooper has been awarded an Order of Australia medal.
Buninyong identity Barry Fitzgerald was a little embarrassed when he got a letter from the Governor General telling him he had been put forward for an Order of Australia medal.
Having been a resident of the town for "about 12 to 15 years", Dr Fitzgerald admits he has "had his fingers in a lot of pies" when it comes to grassroots initiatives.
"When you do these things, you do it for the satisfaction and the community contribution, not because you are going to get a gong at the end of it," Dr Fitzgerald said.
