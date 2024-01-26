Your say on buses, drivers and Ballarat parking

Webwords is a compilation of reader thoughts from The Courier's comments section across its website and social platforms.
What needs to be done is infrastructure at bus stops. Driving around I see so many people sitting on the ground at bus stops in the heat and rain.
Every bus stop needs a bench seat and some form of cover. A bench seat with a nice looking tarp-type cover overhead is all that is needed.
It seems we are treating public transport users as second-class citizens.
- Ross Hartley
I work on the city's roads and it's mostly old drivers that are the risky ones.
Perhaps a blitz on older drivers is due - anyone over 55 gets quizzed and sent in to relicense themselves to prove themselves safe road users. Heaps of revenue for VicRoads and Victoria Police in that.
- TB
Absolutely. If I want to go to a store or cafe I can't because there are people occupying those spaces all day long. Wasn't that the purpose of the carpark which turned into a testing centre?
- Michael Koswig
Try walking at your own peril. There is no safe crossing to allow pedestrians walking down Victoria Street access to cross into the top end of Bridge Mall without risking your life at the roundabout.
- John Abraham
It's obvious the Neuron e-scooter revolutionary transport alternative to the owned car has achieved nothing. Probably not saved even one car journey into the CBD.
- David Chadderton
A friend offered me the use of her car the other day to do my running around. Given what parking is like it was just as easy to use Uber and buses.
- Narelle Dare
Sturt Street looks beautiful as you drive around and around, looking for a car park to pick up ordered take away from Brown Grain Restaurant. You best take another person to quickly to do the pick up while you illegally stop in the bus park just outside their door.
- Phillip Harris
I don't know how the car parks (I use that term loosely) at Eastern Oval count toward the 'new' parks in Ballarat - there's no marked bays, no disabled parking and no accessible paths. It's a joke.
Why aren't GovHub workers allowed to park at GovHub?
For those saying park elsewhere and walk, I say stop being judgmental, stop being ablest and stop making excuses for poor decisions around parking. The community (residents, visitors, workers, traders, etc.) deserve better.
- MS
I think a lot of the restaurants and cafes should move to the mall... make it an entertainment and dining area, plenty of parking and access. It's the only way the area is going to revive
- Steve Kemp
