Meet our new state correspondent Ben Silvester

The Victorian newspapers of publisher ACM have appointed journalist Ben Silvester as the regional news network's state correspondent based in Melbourne.
Silvester's coverage of state politics and government decisions affecting regional Victorians will be carried by the local news websites and in the daily printed editions of Ballarat's The Courier, the Bendigo Advertiser, Warrnambool's The Standard, The Border Mail in the state's North-East, as well as the Wimmera Mail-Times, Ararat Advertiser and Stawell Times-News.
Acting managing editor of The Courier Emily Sweet said the appointment of Silvester, a reporter for The Standard since 2021, would help give these key regional population centres independent eyes and ears in Parliament House in Melbourne and a voice to ask questions on their behalf.
"Ben's appointment will enhance our offering for our growing base of digital subscribers as well as our loyal print readers and bring local issues to the forefront for our state's leaders," she said.
The Standard editor Greg Best said "having a journalist of Ben's calibre in the press gallery staring down our state leaders will be critical in having the region's voice heard".
"The south-west's crumbling roads, unreliable, ageing train service and the need for better health services, including an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility, are among the key issues our region has been campaigning on," Best said.
"But with Warrnambool, the region's capital, yet to have an official visit from a state premier in more than six years, issues of housing and renewable energy infrastructure and planning need urgent attention."
Bendigo Advertiser editor Juanita Greville, whose readership counts Premier Jacinta Allan as their local member, said repeated flooding of suburbs and towns around Bendigo in recent years had "called into question our history of town planning" and made many regional roads unsafe.
"The big questions of housing shortages, problems getting and keeping health care staff and building cities that are fit for purpose with changing migration and weather patterns are all key issues for our audiences," she said.
The Courier's Emily Sweet said Ballarat also needed the state of its deteriorating roads addressed and was "crying out for infrastructure to support the city's rapid growth".
"The current train network needs a plan to service our burgeoning population making its way out west and our bus network needs a serious overhaul," she said.
"The region is also looking to the government to deliver on its promises made after the 2023 Commonwealth Games debacle."
Silvester said he was looking forward to asking questions and seeking answers on behalf of regional Victorians.
"Why are our roads chronically and dangerously run down? And if the roads are so bad, why can't the trains run on time?," he said.
"Why is it so hard to book a GP, or a dentist, or find a specialist doctor without driving at least two hours each way? Why can't I find a decent, affordable rental? How is the government going to achieve its renewable energy revolution while keeping prices down, and will regional Victoria shoulder the burden of the new wind, solar and transmission infrastructure?"
Silvester can be contacted at ben.silvester@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
