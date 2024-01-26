BHBR PREVIEW | Victoria faces up to do-or-die clash

Every week seems to be a big week for Victoria and this week is no exception, up against second-placed Webbcona.
Having gone down to Sebastopol last weekend, it's now become desperate stations for the reigning champions if they want to have a chance of defending their title.
Victoria sits four points behind Linton, who themselves have a tough once coming up against City Oval, but the real attention will be on how well Victoria handles the heat of Webbcona.
Webbcona for its own part has been up-and-down at times, but its as though since the Victoria Region Sides championships - which was dominated by Webbcona players, taking out the women's competition - the confidence has grown at the club.
Last week it was a mauling of Ballarat in what was the most one-side contest of the season to date. At home, Webbcona is oozing confidence and will be hard to stop this weekend again.
If Victoria can't get over the top, they will be reliant on City Oval getting the job done against Linton to push itself back into the top four.
City Oval itself should still have sights on a finals position and a big win could have them level with Victoria in fifth or sixth position. An extra game back, City Oval can't really afford anything else to go wrong if it is to squeeze into the top four.
Linton, the team that's holding onto that spot currently, will know that if it can muster the 10 extra points against City Oval, and Victoria go down at Webbcona, it will go a long way to guaranteeing itself a finals position.
Of the three teams battling for the last position, Linton appears to have the toughest draw with games to come against both Sebastopol and Webbcona. Interestingly all three avoid top team BMS in the run to the line. Victoria appears to have the easiest run with no matches to come against top four sides after this weekend.
The round 17 clash between City Oval and Victoria looks to be a crucial contest in the remaining weeks of the season.
On paper the round looks reasonably one-side in the other games. Sebastopol, fresh off its win over Victoria look to be too polished for Learmonth, Mount Xavier will have a tough task at home to knock of the rampaging BMS while Creswick, happily back on home deck, should be too strong for the struggling Ballarat.
Sebastopol v Learmonth
Webbcona v Victoria
Creswick v Ballarat
Mount Xavier v BMS
City Oval v Linton
BMS 189 points +206 shot difference, WEBBCONA 159, +184, SEBASTOPOL 158, +193, LINTON 134, +70, Victoria 130, +130, City Oval 113, +2, Creswick 93, -91, Mount Xavier 88, -104, Learmonth 85, -118, Ballarat 21, -472
LINTON - City Oval, Mount Xavier, Sebastopol, Webbcona, Creswick
VICTORIA - Webbcona, Creswick, Ballarat, City Oval, Learmonth
CITY OVAL - Linton, Ballarat, Mount Xavier, Victoria, Sebastopol
