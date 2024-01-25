The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkes' get ready to soar at Victorian Country Athletics Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan, Michelle, Josh and Lachlan Hawkes will all compete at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships this weekend in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
Brendan, Michelle, Josh and Lachlan Hawkes will all compete at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships this weekend in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

Athletics is in the blood of one family as it gets ready to show the rest of the state that Ballarat has the upper hand at this year's Victorian Country Athletics Championships, which is being held at Llanberris Reserve across the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.