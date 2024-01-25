Hawkes' get ready to soar at Victorian Country Athletics Championships

Athletics is in the blood of one family as it gets ready to show the rest of the state that Ballarat has the upper hand at this year's Victorian Country Athletics Championships, which is being held at Llanberris Reserve across the weekend.
For the Hawkes clan, mum Michelle, dad Brendan and sons Josh and Lachlan, the weekend will be non-stop, with at least one member of the family competing each day.
Michelle will compete in both the 40+ women's 5000m and 1500m, Josh will also race for gold in the same two middle distance events, father Brendan is entered in both the 40+ shot put and hammer, while Lachlan is in the open hammer.
Michelle said athletics had always been part of the family.
"It's probably something that started through me when I was younger," she said. "My dad took my little brother along to Little Athletics at Wendouree when he was five, I was eight and I decided to do it too.
"The kids have all been involved in it since they were very young. There's a group of us that run the Wendouree Little Athletics and I'm part of that as well.
"The kids have all gone from juniors into seniors, now they're competing as open athletes and still loving it."
Michelle said the Victorian Country Championships was always a hard one gauge exactly how they would perform because you wouldn't know your competition until the day.
"I think Josh has been doing really well, he's really improved in his running, I'm know he'd love to get a medal," she said. "Lachlan is 20, so it's his first time competing at the open level.
"This will also be Brendan and my last opportunity in the 40+ class. "
Michelle said having the whole family involved was a terrific feeling, and knowing all would be there to cheer each other on.
"It's awesome, it's really good to compete as a family," she said. "It's always been athletics, Lachy did swimming a bit as a junior, and Josh did some footy umpiring, and he's done a bit of coaching. He's doing real well with his running, I'm not sure what his plans are going forward."
The Victorian Country Athletics Championship will be held in Ballarat for three days culminating on Sunday afternoon.
A highlight of Saturday night's event will be the Invitational 100 yard dash (91 metres) which will pit the fastest runners from the 100m on Friday against one another to see if anyone can break the magical 10 second barrier.
