The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Hundreds join Indigenous community to mourn nation's 'horrific' past

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated January 26 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 11:45am
People watch on as a smoking ceremony takes place at the Survival Day dawn service at Lake Wendouree. Picture by Kate Healy
Indigenous elders have expressed feelings of profound grief, pain and frustration on the 236th anniversary of European invasion at an early morning service on the banks of Lake Wendouree.

