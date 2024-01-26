Hundreds join Indigenous community to mourn nation's 'horrific' past

Indigenous elders have expressed feelings of profound grief, pain and frustration on the 236th anniversary of European invasion at an early morning service on the banks of Lake Wendouree.
Members of the Aboriginal community were joined by allies from across Ballarat, as hundreds of people gathered before sunrise on January 26, 2024, to listen to speeches which also paid respect to elders, expressed pride in the Indigenous community, and advocated for a change in Australia's national holiday.
Speaking at the fifth annual Survival Day Dawn Ceremony, Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Ngurai-illum Wurrung, Wemba-Wemba and Wadi Wadi woman Mel Peters said the day was an opportunity to remember Indigenous people who had lost their lives during Australia's dark history.
"My great great great grandfather ... was born sometime between 1788 and 1798, and it hurts me to think of what he lived through, seeing his beautiful, peaceful country turned into a place where no Aboriginal person was safe," she said.
"He crossed into the Dreaming in 1866, having witnessed these atrocities, being forcibly removed from his country and placed on foreign country.
"Today marks the 236th anniversary of the day Australia's land was stolen from its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples without compensation, without treaty.
"As we speak, please take in every word and feel the pain that is carried by all of us and consider why we acknowledge and must never celebrate this day."
During her speech, Ms Peters also acknowledged 20 massacres of Indigenous people in Victoria between 1834 and 1848, which she described as a "small portion" of those that have taken place since 1788.
Following the service, she told The Courier it was vital to never forget what Indigenous people had endured to get to the point where such horrors can now be recognised.
Ms Peters said while the early morning event was beautiful, it only existed because of Australia's tragic history.
"I woke up this morning feeling great to be able to represent thousands and thousands of years of history and ancestors," she said.
"I'm really proud, I'm glad it's over and done with now, and we will now just reflect on the day, this is not a celebration, this is a day of mourning."
Ballarat Community Dancer and Wadawurrung woman Macaylah Johnson said January 26 was an opportunity to thank her ancestors for everything they have done, and mourn the "horrific" injustices they faced.
"On every other day of the year we work on the foundations laid by our old people, and those foundations were laid with their strength in surviving," she said.
"We're so fortunate to walk on country with that foundation paved, but today is the day to let them rest and use our collective strength and spirit to thank them for that.
"It's a day of deep reflection, calling our ancestors home and saying thank you, and showing them what they did, they're still surviving through us."
One of the strongest messages from the morning's service was that January 26, the day the British First Fleet landed at Sydney Cove, should not be celebrated as a national holiday.
Mounting opposition to Australia Day, which became a national public holiday in 1994, will see Invasion Day or Survival Day rallies held in all Australian capital cities on January 26, 2024.
Despite this, ahead of the public holiday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the day would be an opportunity to reflect, respect and celebrate the values at "the heart of our national identity".
Following the Lake Wendouree service, Narungga woman Rachel Clark said opposition to the holiday was not about hating Australia.
"We're not opposed to celebrating how beautiful our country is and how beautiful all people are in our community, but today is just not appropriate," she said.
"I think there's a misconception that Survival Day is only for First Nations people which is not true, Survival Day and this ceremony are an open invitation for the whole community to come along and mourn, pay tribute and thank our old people."
On a morning where sadness, trauma and disappointment were all expressed, laughter, pride and hope for the future were also present.
During his speech, Noongar man Uncle Al Harris paid respect to Aboriginal women who he said were achieving success in challenging areas such as combating domestic violence, promoting school attendances and employing traditional methods to address community health and welfare.
"Their resilience and commitment exemplify a profound determination to shape a brighter and more empowered future," he said.
"As an Indigenous elder I celebrate our ongoing pursuit of change and marvel at the transformations we've achieved.
"We've come so far and yet the journey ahead remains extensive."
It's a journey which City of Ballarat Cr Belinda Coates, who is part of the council's Koorie Engagement Action Group, hopes more members of the community will become involved in.
"[Ballarat] is representative of the country as a whole, there's a real mix [of people]," she said.
"There are a lot of people that really have opened their hearts and minds and are willing to listen deeply [to Indigenous people].
"There are [also] people that are kind of part way there and some people have a little way to go, but I think it's about making a safe space for people to listen, learn and grow."
