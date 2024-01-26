Haul of guns stolen after 'bender with the boys' leads to Blampied burglary

A Creswick man who stole multiple firearms from a Blampied property has told police he couldn't remember the incident because he had been on a "bender with the boys".
Hayden Starkey, 28, pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to charges of burglary, theft and theft of firearms in relation to the incident.
According to a prosecution summary, at about 4.10am on July 29, 2022, Starkey and a co-accused man briefly entered a shed at a property in Blampied before leaving without stealing anything.
Soon after, they were captured on CCTV entering a garage at a different property in Blampied where they located a gun safe containing seven firearms and assorted ammunition.
The two men then emptied the safe after finding the key hanging on the wall of the garage, stealing one shotgun, five rifles and an air rifle.
Starkey was arrested by special operations police in the Ararat area on September 27, 2022, with the co-accused also arrested on the same day.
A subsequent search of Starkey's Creswick home found clothing matching what the 28-year-old was wearing in the CCTV footage from the July 29 theft.
When questioned about the burglary in Blampied, Starkey told police it was "where the guns were taken from", but couldn't tell them any more about the incident.
He said he could not remember going to the Blampied address, as after being released from jail, he had gone on a "bit of a bender with the boys".
Later in the interview, Starkey said he didn't recognise the clothing he was wearing in the CCTV stills.
He said he also remembered waking up one day to hear "the boys" talking about getting rid of guns, and laughing at him because he didn't know what they were talking about.
When Starkey was later placed in a cell with two Victorian Police covert operatives, he told them he had stolen about 10 firearms in a burglary approximately a month earlier.
He also said he didn't keep any firearms at his property, but there were still many left at the co-accused's address.
He's at an age where he's moving towards middle age, it's a time where people will grow up or they'll spend the rest of their lives in prison.- Lawyer for Hayden Starkey
Five of the guns taken from the Blampied garage were then recovered by police at the home of the co-accused.
Starkey's defence lawyer said his client had an extremely traumatic childhood, and as a result, suffered from depression, post traumatic stress disorder and ADHD.
They said Starkey also had lifelong addiction issues, and used drugs such as methamphetamine and cannabis to help him cope with the trauma of his childhood.
Upon release, Starkey is planning to move away from Ballarat to be with his son and step-daughter, his lawyer said, which will also distance him from his criminal associates.
"He's at an age where he's moving towards middle age, it's a time where people will grow up or they'll spend the rest of their lives in prison," they said.
"He doesn't want to be there anymore, things have changed, he has more support than he's ever had before."
At the moment we have someone who is wanting to make the changes that the public deserves he makes.- Lawyer for Hayden Starkey
Starkey's lawyer said while his client had an extensive criminal history, the court should focus on a sentence which prioritises his desire for rehabilitation.
"At the moment we have someone who is wanting to make the changes that the public deserves he makes," they said.
In response, the prosecuting lawyer said Starkey had committed "serious" offending, and community protection had to be considered as part of the sentence.
They said in interviews Starkey had also downplayed his involvement in the crime, which raised a "red flag" in regards to his rehabilitation prospects.
Judge Sarah Dawes adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed, where Starkey will be sentenced.
