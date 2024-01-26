The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ute on its side after Sebastopol crash

Updated January 26 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ute on its side in Sebastopol. Picture by Nieve Walton
A ute on its side in Sebastopol. Picture by Nieve Walton

An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Sebastopol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.