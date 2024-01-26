Ute on its side after Sebastopol crash

An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Sebastopol.
Crews were called to the scene on Crown Street about 12.30pm on Friday.
One vehicle, a ute, was found on its side with damage to its bonnet, with another car also damaged nearby.
An 84-year-old man has been taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
A diversion is in place as the scene is cleared up, through residential streets.
Ballarat Highway Patrol's First Constable Tom Horsten said at the scene the crash appeared to be "fatigue-related".
The crash occurred during Operation Amity, a state-wide police blitz across the long weekend.
Officers are targeting impaired driving, including drink- and drug-drivers, with booze buses to be set up across Ballarat.
There's also been a particular warning for Ballarat drivers, following serious crashes on the city's outskirts that police suspect were caused by drivers not paying attention.
Five people were taken to hospital after a horror crash on Finchs Road in Bunkers Hill on Tuesday.
Police urged anyone driving over the long weekend to take breaks and stay vigilant.
