Where to find support for your family, going back to school

Returning to school can be challenging not just for students, but for parents and carers as well.
"Back to school is always one of those times that brings a little bit of stress and a little bit of excitement for young people, families and parents ... it can be a bit difficult," said headspace Ballarat manager Janelle Johnson.
When young people struggle with the thought of going back to school, and the actual return to the classroom, many parents and carers are unsure how to support their child.
"We see a little bit of an influx of young people and parents just before school starts," Ms Johnson said.
Difficulty sleeping, feeling restless or agitated in the days leading up to the first day of school, loss of appetite, saying they don't want to go to school, or avoid speaking about the topic are all signs a young person might be struggling with the return to school.
"Sometimes it's their own personal development or things that might have been happening last year that they are concerned about, or there's been friendship issues, bullying or academic stress ... and for some there might have been family pressures happen over the holidays that mean they are not as settled as they can be."
Entering year seven, 11 or 12 with their increased workloads and expectations could also be a trigger.
Ms Johnson said the first step for parents and carers was to offer help and start a conversation in a casual way, such as while doing an activity together.
If they are not ready to talk about it hold off and try again at another stage and encourage them through positive statements.
If parents feel they need more support, reach out.
"There are so many services that can help parents, whether it's with mental health or financial support and right down to health, homelessness and food.
Nicole Saunders is headspace Ballarat's new family and carer peer navigator, supporting parents who are supporting young people with mental health issues.
"We know lots of young people don't want to come or need to come in to headspace but parents are really looking for support," Ms Johnson said.
Ms Johnson said it was important that parents know whatever is happening in their families, there are ways to support young people heading back to school and also ways to keep healthy and look after themselves.
Other tips for helping teens return to school include:
headspace Ballarat run a drop-in service Monday to Friday from 1pm to 4pm.
