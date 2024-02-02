Alleged abuse survivor talks of 'brutal' conditions at the historic Ballarat Orphanage

On February 8, former state wards and their families will gather across the state to hear the premier deliver an apology for the long history of abuse suffered at state institutions.
Once such viewing will be in Ballarat, a city where many carry the scars of their time in the state's care.
Sue Whittington-Stevens will be one of many across the country watching the historic address, as she says she's a victim of abuse in government care.
Ms Whittington-Stevens stayed at the Ballarat Orphanage in the 1960s alongside her brother Steven.
She recalled a 'brutal' regime at the orphanage, where she claims herself and the other children were routinely subjected to physical, mental, emotional and sexual abuse.
"When I say 'it was like a concentration camp', okay we weren't getting starved, but we were definitely treated absolutely brutally," she said.
"I for one was locked in cupboards for overnight periods. Why wasn't I in my bed? That led me to a lifelong fear of enclosed spaces.
"There were other circumstances of abuse that I really do not want to go into."
Other instances of alleged child abuse witnessed by Ms Whittington-Stevens included when a carer had children from as young as five line up against a wall with their eyes closed and tongue out.
As a form of collective punishment, the female carer hit the chins of the children one-by-one, causing them to bite down on their own tongues.
"I would always like to know if there were other children from my era who were in that lineup, because that was one of the scariest things I have ever endured in my life," she said.
"That was just one incident, but it does paint a very vivid picture for people to understand that we were powerless, helpless and under the care of people we had no recourse to any outside influence stepping in."
Ms Whittington-Stevens said her brother Steven had been sexually abused by staff at the orphanage, and took his own life in 2002.
"He lived with the horror of his situation. For men, they aren't really able to get a hold of their feelings. He lived with a lot of shame a guilt. He took his life at that time," she said.
What I lived through will be now put into words. It is not just about how it affected me, but it is about how it has affected my children and my grandchildren- Sue Whittington-Stevens
Between 1928 and 1990, an estimated 90,000 Victorian children were placed into institutions such as orphanages, children's homes and missions run by the state or religious groups.
Ballarat's orphanages and children's homes have had a long history of allegations of abuse levelled at them, including at the former Ballarat's Nazareth House Girls' Home, run by the Sisters of Nazareth.
In 2002, allegations emerged of children at the Ballarat Orphanage being repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted, hit with canes and belts, and locked inside cupboards.
Since her time at the orphanage, Ms Whittington-Stevens has moved to Western Australia and become a member of the committee for the Care Leavers Australiasian Network.
The lobby group works to provide critical support for care leavers, those abused in state care, as well as lobby for redress from the state and federal governments.
The group also founded the Australian Orphanage Museum in Geelong, which has hundreds of items on display from orphanages across Australia, including Ballarat.
In 2022 CLAN led a series of sit-in protests across 16 Victorian parliamentary sitting days.
Before the 2022 state election, former premier Daniel Andrews committed to delivering a formal apology in parliament to survivors of all forms of abuse in institutional settings if Labor was re-elected - tying the two previous apologies together.
The Victorian government has invested $7.5 million to create a redress scheme and $10,000 hardship payments for people who suffered abuse or neglect in state care over the six-decade span.
For Ms Whittington-Stevens, the Victorian Parliamentary apology will mean a recognition of the ongoing trauma inflicted on her during her time in orphanage care.
"I think mainly for me it is the validation of an experience I lived through," she said.
"What I lived through will be now put into words. It is not just about how it affected me, but it is about how it has affected my children and my grandchildren."
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277. Care Leavers Australian Network 1800 008 774, 0425 204 747.
