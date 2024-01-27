BHBR REIVEW | Champion fights back in big win to move into top four

Never write off a champion, that is the lesson from Saturday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 round after Victoria pulled itself off the canvas to score a big win over the previous second placed Webbcona.
It was the vintage of Victoria lot by the evergreen veteran Barry Clark that stole the show at Webbcona, Clark skippering his team to a big 29-13 win over Gary Johnson as Victoria ran away to an 88-66 win and for the moment moved back into the top four.
Victoria won three of the four rinks, with a big win to Brenton Coad and a narrow win to Craig Ford capping off the near perfect day. Webbcona's only success as to Matthew Collins who had an eight-shot victory over Sunni Hayes.
The win moved Victoria into fourth at the expense of Linton who lost the close one, going down to City Oval by just three shots, despite winning two rinks and tying another. City Oval held on for an 82-78 win off the back of a great skippers performance from heath Fumberger who's 26-15 victory earned his side enough point to take the overall result.
The win to City Oval could be critical in the run to the finals, giving that club an outside chance of slipping into the top four, while for Linton, it will need everything to go right if it is to force itself back into the top four at Victoria's expense in the coming weeks.
Sebastopol did its top two chance no harm at all, too strong for Learmonth 78-63, winning three of the four rinks.
A big win to Scott Roberts and narrow successes to both Will Matthews and Paul Lovell were enough to secure a solid victory and move into second spot on the ladder.
BMS still remains the team to beat and proved too polished for a plucky Mount Xavier. 103-64 win was set up by both Michael Storey and Phillip Clamp who each put over 30 shots on the board in big wins. Ryan Bedggood scored a five shot win in his match while Chris McDonald provided the only points for Mount Xavier.
Creswick picked up the full 18 points against Ballarat, scoring a runaway 111-56 win. It was strong performances all round that got the job done with wins to Travis Hedger, Alan Annear, Stephen Hepworth and Gerry Flapper.
David Ellis, Gary Green, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 24 def Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 9, Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews 16 def William Rowe, Addy Ryan, David Kelly, David Ryan 15, Bruce Carter, Brian Johnson, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 19 def by Chris Powell, Gary Moy, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 25, Anthony Beacham, Dave Cassells, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 19 def Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 15
Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 19 def by Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 23, Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 21 def Michael Curtis, Donna Leeson, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 13, Ross Brown, Harold Worsley, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart 13 def by Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 23, Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 13 def by Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Stephen Britt, Barry Clark 29
Greg Peel, Rebecca Cooper, Dean Cooper, Travis Hedger 25 def Kelly Dubberley, Nathan Dubberley, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 17, Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 31 def James Thornton, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 11, Rebecca Booth, Peter Fontana, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 30 def Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 11, Elise Bennett, Richard McCutcheon, John Matusik, Gerry Flapper 25 def Michael Calagari, David Eastman, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 17
David Tuddenham, Lynden Henderson, Ray Bellingham, Paul Forrest 10 def by Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 30, Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 16 def by Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 33, Stacey Forrest, Stephen Blood, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 18 def by David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 23, Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 21 def Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 17
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 20 drew Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 20, Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 19 def by Stewart Williams, Martin Drinkwater, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 26, Wayne Roberts, Ian Robinson, Robert Edwards, Gavin Mann 17 def by Glenn Landers, Ken Hocking, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell 18, Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 26 def Sydney Walters, Chris Fletcher, Nick Pearce, Aaron Wood 15
BMS 205 points, +245 shot difference, SEBASTOPOL 208, +174, WEBBCONA 161, +162, VICTORIA 146, +152, Linton 139, +67, City Oval 126, +5, Creswick 11, -36, Mount Xavier 90, -143, Learmonth 87, -133, Ballarat 21, -527
