Highway blocked as fire crews battle blaze near Smythesdale

A police roadblock is in place on the Glenelg Highway heading out of Smythesdale towards Ballarat as fire crews continue to bring a grass and scrub fire under control.
Drivers are being directed towards Ross Creek on the Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road.
Forest Fire Management Victoria crews were also seen carrying an excavator to the fire.
PREVIOUSLY:
A helicopter has been called out as a fast-moving grass and scrub fire on the edge of Smythesdale continues to burn.
The call went out about 2.50pm, with 14 vehicles responding to the corner of Whites Road and the Glenelg Highway.
The fire is not yet under control.
An advice messaged has been issued from VicEmergency, noting the fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction.
The Glenelg Highway is expected to be closed between Whites Road and Junipers Road while the fire is contained.
Smoke is visible in the area, but VicEmergency notes there is currently no threat to the community.
It's urged to keep roads clear as fire crews from across the district head to the scene.
More information is available through the VicEmergency app and website.
