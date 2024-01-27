Australia Day at Victoria Park: See the photos here

Families took some time out on January 26 at Victoria Park for food, fun and entertainment.
Highlights of the City of Ballarat's third annual Picnic in the Park included face-painting, mini-golf, music and food.
"Picnic in the Park is a family-friendly event in one of our city's greatest locations - the beautiful Victoria Park," deputy mayor Peter Eddy said ahead of the event.
"It is designed to be an extremely relaxing day, one that takes place in a respectful manner of everyone."
The event was one of dozens across the day, which began with a dawn ceremony from the Koorie Action Engagement Group, followed by cultural activities around the lake, history walks along Ballarat's tree-lined streets, vintage car shows, and plenty of barbecues.
