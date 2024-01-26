'It's an incredible feeling': Hole in one winner hit more than 6000 balls

After 32 days and tens of thousands of swings, a new Warrnambool East Rotary Club hole in one champion has been crowned.
The 2024 honour goes to Mathew Ashton, whose winning shot fell just 1.7 metres away from the pin during the shootout.
The Ballarat man was well-prepared going into the finals, having hit more than 6000 balls over the course of the event, which began on Boxing Day.
"I hit eight buckets a day for three weeks," he said.
"I actually got five hole in ones and two nearest to the pins this year, which I've never done before."
The result is a personal best for Mr Ashton, who has competed in the event for the past nine years.
"I placed fourth in my first year and I was too nervous every time after that and buggered it," he said.
"But every summer, I've been coming to do this and just getting such good friends through the Rotary.
"There's guys in their 80s still coming here and helping out, it's just incredible what they do for the Warrnambool community."
The skill runs in the family of the retired cricketer with his brother-in-law Mark Squire winning the competition in a previous year.
His son Harry also performed well, landing a hole in one and a nearest to the pin during the 2024 event, earning a spot in the Australia Day shootout.
Mr Ashton walks away with a Kia Picanto valued about $20,000 for his efforts but he has no intention of keeping it.
"I'm going to sell the car and put it towards my son's education," he said.
Proceeds from the event help fund Rotary projects across the south-west.
