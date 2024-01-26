King of Ballarat's begonias wins Australia Day award

The green thumb behind Ballarat's annual Begonia Festival has been honoured by the city for his community contributions.
Kevin Moneghetti, who operates a wholesale horticultural business in Broomfield, said he was "shocked" when he heard he won the Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award.
"It surprised me most of all, because it is something I didn't expect. I thought there are a lot more in Ballarat that could achieve what I have," he said.
"I am only one spoke in the wheel that makes these things work. You have to have the crew behind you, and the right people in the right spots to do it."
Among growing much of the begonias on display for the festival, Mr Moneghetti also contributes to Ballarat's Christmas decorations along Sturt Street.
The horticulturalist is also an active member and judge for many local gardening groups and support of the Ballarat Floral Art Group.
"I have always been tangled up with the nursery industry for most of my life. Working on begonias for about the last 30 years," Mr Moneghetti said.
"I have always had an interest in them and working with new varieties and plants because I like a challenge."
His latest project involves the beautification of the gardens at Barkly Square in Ballarat East.
Mr Moneghetti said he was proud of his 30-plus years of contributions to Ballarat's place as a "garden city", and hopes future generations carry on the torch.
"I think Ballarat was recognised as a garden city, and I think it should always be recognised as a garden city. I presume the future should always look along that line," Mr Moneghetti said.
"I just take those things in my stride as I go through life. It was something I appreciated, with a lot of respect."
