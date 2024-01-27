Meet our new state correspondent

Dear subscribers,
This week, the Victorian newspapers of ACM appointed journalist Ben Silvester as the regional news network's state correspondent, based in Melbourne.
Ben's coverage of state politics and government decisions affecting regional Victorians will be carried by The Courier on our news website and in our daily printed edition.
Ben has been a reporter for The Standard in Warrnambool since 2021 and will help give our key regional population centres (including Bendigo and the Wimmera), independent eyes and ears in Parliament House in Melbourne and a voice to ask questions on their behalf.
So, what does this mean for The Courier?
Ben's appointment will enhance the news you receive from our newsroom for our growing base of digital subscribers, as well as our loyal print readers.
He will help bring local issues to the forefront of our state's leaders.
As we know in Ballarat, we need our leaders to address our deteriorating roads and a plan for infrastructure that will support our rapid growth.
We know our train network needs to service our burgeoning population as it makes its way out west, and our bus network needs a serious overhaul.
But we are also holding the government accountable to deliver on its promises made after the 2023 Commonwealth Games debacle.
A note from Ben
"I'm looking forward to asking questions and seeking answers.
Why are our roads chronically and dangerously run down? An if the roads are so bad, why can't the trains run on time? Why is it so hard to book a GP, a dentist or find a specialist doctor? Why can't I find a decent, affordable rental?
How is the government going to achieve its renewable energy revolution while keeping prices down, and will regional Victoria shoulder the burden of it's new wind, solar and transmission infrastructure?"
Ben can be contacted at ben.silvester@austcommunitymedia.com.au
We look forward to having him on board.
I hope you've enjoyed your long weekend. Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
