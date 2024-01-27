Country's new sprint royalty as Anderson and Sherman dominate Victoria titles

A new king and queen of sprinting have ascended to their thrones with Ballarat pair Cooper Sherman and Armani Anderson each crowned as Country Victoria's fastest over 100 metres.
The pair blitzed their competition in the open 100m finals at Llanberris Reserve, Sherman winning in a time of 10.63 seconds, while Anderson took the gold in a time of 12.23 seconds.
At just 16, Anderson has come along in leaps and bounds this season. At the weekend, she raced against professional runner, Keilor-St Bernards star Ellie Keratianos, who is one of the best professional runners in the country.
While the 26-year-old got the bob in the head-to-head battle, finishing in a time of 12.18 seconds, Anderson was awarded the gold as the leading country runner. Anderson's best time this season is 11.84.
"It wasn't a bad time, but I was stoked to be able to get the gold, I didn't expect to win at all, I was hoping for maybe top three," she said.
While eligible to race at junior level, Anderson has turned her attention to open running this season. She expects to compete in the Ballarat Gift on February 10 and 11, where Keratianos is sure to be among her main opposition again.
"She is such a nice girl and was so nice to me," Anderson said. "It was such a different experience for me to talk to her and race against her.
"I don't think she realised how old I was, I think she might have been a bit shocked when she found out my actual age.
"I think it's so fun racing people of different ages, you can find out about their experience, about your experience and how different or similar it can be."
Sherman also produced a flawless performance with his easy win in the men's open event. His time of 10.63 seconds also wasn't quite a personal best, that being a 10.45 just last week, but it was more than enough to record a big win as the only runner to break 11 seconds.
Then on Saturday afternoon he made it a double with an all-the-way win in the 400m. The 20-year-old who also has stepped up to open level for the first time blitzed the field to win in a time of 47.44 seconds, more than two seconds clear of his nearest rival.
It was a massive opening day of medals for Ballara athletes, with all up 32 golds being won by the home association.
Sherman said he was happy with the times, admitting head wins in both events took a little bit out of him.
"I copped a head wind in the 100m, but considering I was able to run a 10.6 in a head wind, I was pretty happy with that, I think it's pretty equivalent to what I ran last week.
"Again on Saturday we had a big head wind in the back straight, I went through the first 200m really well, but the wind took it out of me, I was hoping for a sub 47 or a PB, but it was still a good run.
"I'm happy with the result, I'm thrilled to get the golds and rapt to be able to get those times, despite the wind."
GOLD
Amarni Anderson (Harriers) open women's 100m
Lucy Fraser (Harriers) open women's high jump
Molly Fraser (Harriers) under-20 women's 100m
Grace Crowe (Harriers) under-18 girls' 100m
Summer Jenkins (Harriers) under-16 girls' pole vault
Claire Johnson (Harriers) 40-plus women's 5000m
Julie Pendred (Harriers) 50-plus women's 300m hurdles
Julie Pendred (Harriers) 50-plus women's triple jump
Cooper Sherman (Harriers) open men's 100m
Kirstie Newcombe (Harriers) female ambulant 800m
James Pendred (Harriers) male ambulant 800m
James Pendred (Harriers) male ambulant long jump
Paige Tuddenham (YCW) under-14 girls' 3000m
Sarah Brennan (YCW) 40-plus women's 5000m walk
Kim Javelin (YCW) 40-plus women's javelin
Fraser Saunder (YCW) open men's 5000m walk
Scott Peart (YCW) under-20 men's 5000m walk
Katherine Dowie (Eureka) open women's 5000m
Lucy Jones (Eureka) under-18 girls' 800m
Alyssa Benbow (Eureka) under-18 girls shot put
Ben Mornane (Eureka) under-20 men's 3000m
Oliver Ryan (Eureka) under-14 boys' 3000m
Mari Campbell (Wendouree) open women's 400m hurdle
Matilda Bennett (Wendouree) under-16 girls' discus
Angela Williams (Wendouree) 50-plus women's 3000m
Joshua Hawkes (Wendouree) open men's 5000m
Archie Caldow (Wendouree) under-20 men's 800m
Purv Patel (Wendouree) under-16 boys' long jump
Marcus Downes (Wendouree) 50-plus men's javelin
Chris Lang (Wendouree) 60-plus men's 100m
Chris Lang (Wendouree) 60-plus men's 300m hurdles
Chris Lang (Wendouree) 60-plus men's long jump
SILVER
Mikala Shannon (Harriers) under-18 girls' pole vault
Hannah McMell (Harriers) under-16 girls' 100m
Summer Jenkins (Harriers) under-16 girls' 200m hurdles
Kiana Jenkins (Harriers) under-16 girls' pole vault
Matilda Fraser (Harriers) under-114 girls' 1400m
Louise Pendred (Harriers) female ambulant long jump
James Pendred (Harriers) male ambulant 100m
Eliza Repair (YCW) open women's 5000m
Aaria Violini (YCW) under-16 girls' 3000m
Fraser Stott (YCW) under-20 men's 100m
David Grigg (YCW) 40-plus men's 5000m
Pauline Graham (Eureka) women's 40-plus 800m
Perrie Grant (Eureka) under-4 boys' 3000m
Bridie Shanahan (Wendouree) under-20 women's shot put
MacKenzie Estlick (Wendouree) under-18 girls' shot put
Lily Austin (Wendouree) under-14 girls' triple jump
Michelle Hawkes (Wendouree) 40-plus own's 5000m
Aliso Fidler (Wendouree) 50-plus women's 3000m
Mitchell Korosec (Wendouree) under-16 bots' 3000m
Leon Whitehand (Wendouree) 50-plus javelin
BRONZE
Jack Sherman (Harriers) under-18 boys' 100m
Matthew Oberholzer (Harriers) under-18 boys' pole vault
Frank Browning (Harriers) under-16 boys' long jump
Kirstie Newcombe (Harriers) female ambulant 100m
Sara Tucker (YCW) open women's 5000m
Rose Ashman (YCW) under-16 girls' 3000m
Levi Hynes (YCW) under-16 boys' 800m
Ruth Bartlett (Eureka) 40-plus women's 800m
Archie Grant (Eureka) under-16 boys' 800m
MacKenzie Estlick (Wendouree) under-18 girls' 100m
Amali Torney (Wendouree) under-16 girls' 3000m
Lucy Bennett (Wendouree) under-14 girls' discus
Jacob Cheesman (Wendouree) open men's 5000m
Dermot Orchard (Wendouree) under-14 boys' 100m
Marcus Downes (Wendouree) 50-plus men's 800m
Leon Whitehand (Wendouree) 50-plus men's hammer
