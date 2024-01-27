WEEKEND SPORT GALLERY | All the best sports photos, January 27-28

There was plenty of gold medal winning performances across Ballarat's sport at the weekend, but none more so than what we saw from our photographers.
Not only did we see dozens of gold medal performances from Ballarat athletes at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships, including double success in the 100m open events on Friday night, we also saw some remarkable cricket and bowls action as well.
Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence went across the region on Saturday to take these photos from the weekend's action.
