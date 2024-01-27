BCAS REVIEW | Two Swords in day one outright, Mounties fightback late

BALLARAT-REDAN would have gone in as favourites to defeat Buninyong on Saturday, but no-one could have predicted a day one outright result like the one we saw
Such was the dominance of the Two Swords against, it must be said, an understrength opponent, missing a number of key players, the match was all over in just 60 overs after Buninyong was bundled out for 42 and 34, with Ballarat-Redan declaring at 5-142 after itself batting just 21 overs.
Ballarat-Redan playing coach Nathan Patrikeos, who led the charge with seven wickets said it was a day like he'd never seen before
"It was a good day, we knew Buninyong had a few out, but it was just one of those things we knew we had to get done," he said.
"It was good for us to be ruthless today. I thought we were a bit off when we lost on Tuesday night, we fielded and bowled very well."
The outright win all but assures Ballarat-Redan will play finals this season. It's also important as it was the one side inside the top four which until this point had failed to pick up an outright win.
"It's massive for us, we wanted to get the six points and then go for the four is we could. Things worked out well for us.
"We've got to keep being consistent. I think the style of cricket we're playing is exciting to watch and very positive. It's fun to be a part of, I know the boys are feeling it."
He said the team would have a much-needed week off next week to regroup before matches against Brown Hill and Mount Clear to round out the home-and-away season.
MOUNT Clear has fought back late on day one of its crucial Ballarat Cricket Association First XI clash with East Ballarat to leave the match-of-the-round delicately poised after an interesting opening day.
Early days it looked like East Ballarat's brilliant recent form would continue with Josh Brown leading the charge with the crucial early wickets of both Matt Ward and Tom Le Lieve, on his way to four for the innings.
But just as the Hawks looked to take control, Mount Clear's keeper-batman Jacob Smith put together a half-century to give his side some sort of total to bowl at, even though the Mounties still finished a long way short of par, all out for 161.
But the game turned in favour of the visitors in the final 22 overs of the day as Ajay Mada led Mount Clear back from the brinks. He and Ashley George each claimed two wickets as East teetered to 5-52 at stumps.
East Ballarat skipper Jacob Eyers said it was poor cricket shots rather than a tricky pitch which cost a number of wickets on the day.
"Just rubbish shots, nothing wrong with the pitch, but that's cricket. " was his blunt assessment. "It's definitely 50-50 now, if not they are probably a bit in front.
"We haven't batted ourselves out of it by any stretch, we bat pretty low and I think that's probably the best part about our side, I'll back us in to get the job done, we've got eight proper batters and our bowlers are no mugs.
"It was poor cricket shots, my shot was pretty ordinary I must admit."
Eyers said Brown's opening spell was outstanding alongside that of opening partner Adam Eddy.
"He was excellent, I think both our bowlers were great to be honest," he said. "The boys fired us up this morning, it was good to see them get a couple of early wickets."
Eyers heaped praise on Mount Clear's keeper Smith. "He batted well in the situation of the game, if it wasn't for him, we probably would have had them all out for 120 and the scoreboard could have looked a whole lot different for us now."
A blistering century from Sajith Dissanayaka and an important return to form from skipper Daniel Scott has left Napoleons-Sebastopol in the drivers seat in its clash with Wendouree.
Naps-Sebas is on track for what would be the upset of the season if it is to get the job done against the Red Caps, who need this win to stay firmly in the finals hunt.
Dissanayaka and Scott were the driving forces of the Naps-Sebas innings, the combining for more than 40 overs as Naps-Sebas reached 9-244 from its overs.
Dissanayaka provided the spark, smashing his way to 133 off 113 balls. It allowed Scott to play the anchor role with the skipper reaching 73 not out at the close of play.
The score could have been a lot more for Naps-Sebas had it not been for a series of calamitous run outs at the end of the innings as they chased quick runs.
Tom Batters and Ash McCafferty toiled hard for Wendouree for five wickets between them but it was definitely the day for the home side.
After back-to-back losses to highly-ranked teams, this is a match the Red Caps simply cannot afford to drop given the form of their nearest rivals for the top four in Mount Clear, who finds itself just in front of the game at East Ballarat after day one.
MANJULA De Zoysa's move to opener has paid dividends for the second time in as many weeks as he led Golden Point to a strong position in its clash with Bacchus Marsh.
While the current Eastern Oval pitch has been labelled 'a road' by a number of players in recent weeks, Golden Point still had to get the job done and would be happy with its opening day return of 8-299.
It was the openers in De Zoysa and Andrew Falkner that set up the big score. De Zoysa, is coming into his season's best form, leading the way with 78, with Falkner not far behind with 63.
The rest of the batting continued its solid form, with good contributions but it was Lukas Pegg again showing off his prodigious talent with yet another half-century that helped get his side to the big total.
While Golden Point has dominated a lot of matches, Pegg has been the one who has consistently performed when needed throughout the season.
The job is far from done for the Pointees though, even though Bacchus Marsh has struggled in recent weeks with the bat.
The visitors will need the likes of James Lidgett, who held the team together in the second innings last week to avoid an outright defeat to Mount Clear, and Nick Strangio to lead from the front if they are to be any chance of causing an upset.
On Saturday the bowlers toiled hard in difficult going. Three wickets each to Hamish Lyle and Jack Powell were the best on a hard day in the field.
A scoring glitch means there has been limited scores available from the Darley versus Brown Hill clash.
Early on in the match, Brown Hill had struggled to be 3-52 after 27 overs.
Ben Longhurst was the chief destroyer early with three quick wickets, before Nick Cochrane (23no) and Jason Knowles (16no) started the recovery mission.
NAPS SEBAS v WENDOUREE
Naps-Sebas Batting
Nathan Doonan c: Heath Pyke b: Tom Batters 5
Sam Peters lbw: Ash McCafferty 0
Daniel Scott not out 73
Sajith Dissanayaka lbw: Ash McCafferty 133
Lachlan Sheridan lbw: Tom Batters 3
Luke Corden lbw: Tom Batters 2
Tom Appleton c: Cole Roscholler b: Aaron Johns 10
Dylan York run out: Tom Batters, Heath Pyke 2
Harry Peirson run out: Aaron Johns 3
Jake Scott run out: Brandon Weatherson 0
Zac Healy not out 1
Extras 12
Total 9-244 (76.5 Overs)
Wendouree Bowling: Ash McCafferty 15.5-5-3-31, Tom Batters 14-3-3-44, Tom Godson 11-2-0-32, Aaron Johns 17-6-1-58, Brandon Weatherson 19-3-0-67
DARLEY v BROWN HILL
Brown Hill Batting
Nathan Porter c: Drew Locke b: Benjamin Longhurst 1
Nick Cochrane not out 23
Ryan Knowles b: Benjamin Longhurst 8
Akila Lakshan c: Axel Morton b: Benjamin Longhurst 1
Jason Knowles not out 16
Extras 3
Total 3-52 (27 Overs)
Darley Bowling: Madushanka Ekanayaka 8-2-0-14, Benjamin Longhurst 13-7-3-20, Brodie Ward 6-1-0-16
EAST BALLARAT v MOUNT CLEAR
Mount Clear Batting
Matt Ward b: Joshua Brown 6
Samuel Harris c: Josh Smith b: Adam Eddy 9
Thomas Le Lievre c: Adam Eddy b: Joshua Brown 0
Zack Maple c: Jacob Eyers b: Josh Smith 14
Jack Jeffrey c: Jacob Eyers b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 28
Joel Moriarty c: Josh Smith b: Lewis Hodgins 9
Jacob Smith c: Abhilasha Rodrigo b: Harry Ganley 51
Grant Trevenen st: Jacob Eyers b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 21
Ajay Mada c: Josh Smith b: Joshua Brown 8
Ashley George c: Finlay Baker b: Joshua Brown 10
Dylan Hocking not out 0
Extras 5
Total 161(54.1 Overs)
East Ballarat Bowling: Adam Eddy 10-2-1-14, Joshua Brown 13.1-1-4-43, Abhilasha Rodrigo 15-3-2-49, Josh Smith 4-0-1-22, Lewis Hodgins 4-0-1-15, Harli Givvens 4-0-0-11, Harry Ganley 4-2-1-15
East Ballarat Batting
Lewis Hodgins c: Jack Jeffrey b: Ashley George 19
Finlay Baker c: Joel Moriarty b: Ajay Mada 0
Chris Jerram c: Jacob Smith b: Grant Trevenen 1
Harry Ganley lbw: Ashley George 21
Jacob Eyers c: Jacob Smith b: Ajay Mada 6
Abhilasha Rodrigo not out 0
Adam Eddy not out 4
Extras 1
Total 5-52 (22 Overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 7-1-2-20, Grant Trevenen 5-2-1-9, Ashley George 6-2-2-10, Zack Maple 3-2-0-8, Thomas Le Lievre 1-0-0-4
BALLARAT-REDAN v BUNINYONG
Buninyong Batting (first innings)
Naditha Tissera c: Jayden Hayesb: Matthew Aikman 5
Justin Irvin c: Riley Fisher b: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Brad Byrnes c: David Cartonb: Matthew Aikman 0
Luke Cole c&b: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Mitchell Tierney c: Riley Fisher b: Nathan Patrikeos 5
Clayton Geddes lbw: David Carton 18
Campbell Palmer c: Riley Fisher b: David Carton 1
Brodie Wells c: Connor Ronan b: Jayden Hayes 3
Tausif Pattan c: Robert Hindb: Jayden Hayes 1
Hudson Palmer not out 2
Wasim Ali b: David Carton 2
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 9-5-3-10, Matthew Aikman 6-5-2-9, David Carton 5.4-0-3-17, Jayden Hayes 3-1-2-3
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Robert Hind not out 55
Randhir Sandhu c: Brodie Wells b: Hudson Palmer 20
Jayden Hayes c: Justin Irvin b: Campbell Palmer 7
Zac Jenkins c&b Mitchell Tierney 24
Connor Ronan c: Brodie Wells b: Hudson Palmer 1
Riley Fisher b: Wasim Ali 5
Max Riding not out 23
Extras 7
Total 5-142d (21 Overs)
Buninyong Bowling: Hudson Palmer 8-0-2-47, Campbell Palmer 6-0-1-37, Mitchell Tierney 4-0-1-33, Wasim Ali 3-0-1-20
Buninyong Batting (second innings)
Naditha Tissera c: Matthew Aikman b: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Justin Irvin c: Chris Egan b: Matthew Aikman 3
Brad Byrnes retired not out 12
Luke Cole lbw: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Mitchell Tierney c: Connor Ronan b: Matthew Aikman 3
Clayton Geddes c: Connor Ronan b: Matthew Aikman 0
Campbell Palmer run out: Jayden Hayes, Max Riding 6
Brodie Wells c: Connor Ronan b: Matthew Aikman 4
Tausif Pattan c: Riley Fishe rb: Nathan Patrikeos 0
Hudson Palmer not out 2
Wasim Ali b: Nathan Patrikeos 2
Extras 2
Total 9-34 (14.3 Overs)
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 7.3-2-4-13, Matthew Aikman 7-1-4-19
GOLDEN POINT v BACCHUS MARSH
Golden Point Batting
Andrew Falkner b: Daniel Lalor 63
Manjula De Zoysa c&b: Angus Jones 78
Joshua White c: Alex Porter b: Jack Powell 29
Joshua Pegg c: Angus Jones b: Jack Powell 28
Lukas Pegg c: Taeje Baker b: Hamish Lyle 51
Daniel White c: Daniel Lalor b: Jack Powell 5
Lachlan Anderson c: Alex Porter b: Hamish Lyle 21
Darcy Aitken c: Alex Porter b: Hamish Lyle 17
Mohomed Feshal not out 1
James Lewis not out 0
Extras 6
Total 8-299 (80 Overs)
Bacchus Marsh Bowling: Hamish Lyle 11-2-3-56, Angus Jones 12-3-1-42, Bradley Croxford 16-5-0-44, Jack Powell 23-4-3-70, Alex Porter 2-0-0-10, Connor Ascough 2-0-0-12, Daniel Lalor 14-2-1-62
