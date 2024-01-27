The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Veight roars as Ballarat trainers have day out at the Valley

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
January 28 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three-year-old Veight ridden by Damian Lane and trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy wins the Australia Stakes at Moonee Valley Racecourse. Photo by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Three-year-old Veight ridden by Damian Lane and trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy wins the Australia Stakes at Moonee Valley Racecourse. Photo by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

THERE is a plethora of group one options in store for the Miners Rest-trained Veight after a thrilling win in Saturday's group 2 Australia Stakes at Moonee Valley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.