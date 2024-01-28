Lots of firsts around the corner for new students this week

Students across Ballarat are getting ready for school this week, and for some there is extra excitement and nerves as children like Chloe will be attending school for the first time.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Chloe will be joining 60 other prep students at Miners Rest Primary School across three classes.
At the end of last year she attended four orientation sessions to get used to the space.
"We had a day to practice seeing my teacher," Chloe said.
"We had some lunch, went outside and played and sat on the mat."
Chloe said some of her favourite parts about kindergarten was using the monkey bars, which she looked forward to using at the new school.
Chloe's mum Maggie Mann said she was a little nervous.
"I thought I was fine until we went to the orientation and then all the parents went into the room and the principal's talking to you - it feels real," she said.
Chloe attended the kindergarten next to Miners Rest Primary, an initiative the state government is continuing.
Ms Mann said this had helped with the transition.
"I love it so much - it's been great because Chloe has been to the library and played on the playground and they have a buddy from the school."
It's a busy time of year and Ballarat school leaders are urging residents to reach out to their school principal's if families are struggling to afford back-to-school costs.
Headspace has introduced a new family and carer peer navigation to help support parents through the busy time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.