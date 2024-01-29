Three utes spotted with fake plates across the weekend

Police are hunting three separate utes that have been driving dangerously around Ballarat showing fake numberplates.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, one was involved in a crash in Delacombe, while the other sped off to escape from police in Canadian across the weekend.
The first incident, on January 27 about 7pm, occurred at the Sutton Street and Rubicon Street roundabout.
Police allege a white Ford Ranger ute with fake numberplates stating UHE-047 rear-ended another vehicle several times.
The victim tried to drive off down Sutton Street, where it was hit again, before the ute drove off "making no attempt to exchange details with the victim".
In a separate incident on January 28, police saw a Toyota Hilux driving around Lucas about 1.30am, noting it also had fake plates showing SWY-035.
Police attempted to intercept the ute but it turned its headlights off and sped off down Remembrance Drive.
Later that morning, about 5.30am, police on Elsworth Street East followed two vehicles, noting one, a white Ford Courier ute, had fake plates showing ULQ-082.
Police tried to intercept the ute but it failed to stop, and was last seen driving "at a fast rate of speed" on Katy Ryans Road, Canadian.
Anyone with information on any of the utes is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and if they're seen driving around, people should phone triple-zero immediately.
