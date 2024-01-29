The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Three utes spotted with fake plates across the weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 29 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

Police are hunting three separate utes that have been driving dangerously around Ballarat showing fake numberplates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.