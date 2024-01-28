'Mother-centered' group to increase support for young families

After her experiences as a first-time mum and through meeting a wide variety of women in her photography business, Melissa Decarli is looking to build support for mothers.
Six months ago she said she was feeling unfulfilled by her photography work.
"I was meeting all these women and hearing their stories, and feeling like I wasn't actually able to give them the support they needed through just a photo or a conversation," she said.
"Working with these women and then becoming a mum myself, it opened my eyes to the fact that women don't receive enough support across the board."
Inspired by the conversations she has been having with her photography clients, Ms Decarli has opened a mothers' group of her own called NODE.
She said she wanted the group to really focus on mums.
"I feel like once you're a mum, you just live in activewear and there's baby toys everywhere," Ms Decarli said.
"We wanted something aesthetically pleasing ... it's nice to go into something that feels clean and neat and more mother-centred."
Ms Decarli originally opted out of the pre-organised mothers group where the hospital and council group new mums together with others who gave birth at a similar time.
"I had heard horror stories about women being connected with women they had nothing in common with or they only had a few weeks to connect and were not able to form those friendships," she said.
"I thought I didn't need that until I realised I really did."
"If you are a new mum in Ballarat and you don't immediately click with the mothers group you are connected with based on when your child was born, what kind of support do you have?"
Ms Decarli said she wanted her group to be the support a little further down the line.
"Everyone loves to support you in that first week of having a baby and then you get inundated with stuff," she said.
"Then it just drops off suddenly.
"Sometimes you need the most help three or four months in."
Luckily she was doing a newborn photography session not long after her child was born, and got along really well with a new mum whose daughter was a similar age.
"By the end, me and the mum decided we just wanted to be friends ... she lived around the corner from me," she said.
This new friend invited her to a different mothers' group, and Ms Decarli said she was lucky to get along with the women in the group who have stayed in touch.
But she said there were holes in the system, which is another reason why she began NODE.
Although there are challenges in the journey, Ms Decarli said she thought being a parent "was the most phenomenally epic thing ever".
Through meeting more women who are interested in connecting with each other, she said she hopes she can pair people together even if they end up in different group sessions.
Ms Decarli intends to run four ten-week sessions a year.
She said sessions will focus on self care and dealing some of the mental load that comes from being a new mum, and wanted the women to get something from the sessions for themselves.
There will also be presentations from a lactation consultant, naturopath and first aid practitioners.
"It means the mums get access to a little bit of extra care and support," Ms Decarli said.
She said it also means the women are able to get support in a positive environment.
"I found that most of the time when you seek outside help, it's for a really negative reason," Ms Decarli said.
"You're in the trenches of no sleep, or you seek out help when something traumatic has happened to your child."
Term one begins January 31, and more information is available on Instagram @node.mothers
