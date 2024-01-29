Reath soars, but there's much more to come, says coach

BALLARAT high jumper Yual Reath has launched his Olympic Games campaign in style, defeating Australian world championship finalist Joel Baden at the Capital Athletics Open Championships held in Canberra.
At the same event where teenage sprinter Torrie Lewis became the quickest ever Australian over 100m, Reath climbed over 2,24m to win on a countback from Baden, who also cleared the mark.
Both jumpers missed all three attempts at 2.27m, but Reath nearly cleared it, clipping his ankle as his body cleared the bar.
Coach Paul Cleary said the consistency that Reath had shown in recent weeks gave him confidence a bigger jump was just around the corner.
"The last three events he's competed in he's gone 2.22m, 2.23m and now 2.24m," he said. "I see the way he's training, he's doing 2.20m for fun now, putting the bar at that level and trying new things.
"That one jump at 2.27m, he just clipped the bar at the end. But he told me that 2.24m that he cleared felt the best he'd done out of anything."
A 2.33m would be an automatic qualifier for the Olympic Games in Paris.
Cleary said the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event, the Maurie Plant meet on February 15 in Melbourne, which carried huge world and Olympic qualifying points would be his next target, with the coach confident his charge was capable of hitting the 2.30m mark.
Fellow Ballarat high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe had a tough day at the office. While easily clearing 2m with his first jump, the World Junior Championship competitor tweaked an ankle on take off. It meant he was unable to meet the 2.06m mark at his next three attempts.
"He was disappointed, Lachie had the 2m on the first jump by a mile, but he hurt his ankle and never really got another opportunity," Cleary said.
