East Ballarat takes shot at consecutive BCA twenty20 titles

East Ballarat chases a second consecutive Ballarat Cricket Association Twenty20 title at the Eastern Oval on Tuesday.
The Hawks face Mt Clear in what looms as a runs fest based on what both teams have been doing.
East Ballarat has topped 200 in each of its three games in the series, while Mt Clear has gone past 160 on each occasion.
The Mounties might have to find that little extra with the bat - especially if setting a target.
Tom Le Lievre has been the star of the show, with the captain opening and making 69 at a strike rate of 191, 53 (190) and 42 (252).
If he can carry that form into this encounter against an even East Ballarat attack and stick around a little longer than he has been, Le Lievre could produce something special.
Importantly for Mt Clear, there have also been plenty of contributions from across the board, with Zack Maple, Grant Trevenen, Sam Harris, Jack Jeffrey and Joel Moriarty all getting among the runs.
IN THE NEWS
The Mounties have needed a spread too, having stretched more than East Ballarat.
Chris Jerram's semi-final century has been the stand-out for East Ballarat.
His 115 of 60 balls produced the excitement the Twenty20 game was designed to provide.
Harli Givvens, Jacob Eyers, Kyle Ettridge and Harry Ganley, who hit 87 at a strike rate of 272 against Creswick Imperials, have been the others to fire for the Hawks.
Game 1: 7-202 d Creswick Imperials 92; Game 2: 8-233 d Darley 104; Game 3: 5-223 d Bacchus Marsh 9-158
Game 1: 4-180 d Napoleons-Sebastopol 127; Game 2: 3-181 d Brown Hill 5-180; Game 3: 5-167 d Ballarat Redan 4-163.
The final starts at 5.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.