Ballarat family scores athletics treble as Gift approaches

Ballarat runners are hitting form on the Victorian Athletic League circuit.
They have made a strong start to the new year - timely with the Ballarat Gift Carnival on Saturday and Sunday, February 10-11, looming.
The Kinnersly family kept its run going with a treble at Wangaratta on Saturday.
Lachlan Kinnersly led the way with a restricted double.
He won the 70m and 400m, following on from his win in an under-18 400m at Frankston.
His older sister Chloe took out one of the marquee events at Wangaratta - the women's 120m gift, running off 9.25m.
She made a clean sweep of the feature, also taking out her heat and semi-final.
Chloe followed up with a third in the women's 400m at Shepparton on Sunday.
Hugh Hoffman also stood on top of the podium at Wangaratta after saluting in the open 70m final.
He was on song all day off 5.5m, also taking his heat and semi-final on the way to donning the sash.
Hoffmann is enjoying a fine season, having won the Waverley Gift late last year and finishing second in the open 70m at Rye.
Halle Martin was not far away from glory at Shepparton, running second in the women's gift final. She won the St Albans women's 300m gift earlier in the month.
