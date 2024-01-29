Tense tussle ahead of Ballarat midweek pennant bowls finals

The finals are in sight, but there is still so much more to play out in Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday division one pennant.
The top two positions are settled, but the same cannot be said for third and fourth as Buninyong, Midlands and Creswick shape up for a tense tussle.
Just seven points separate the trio.
Fourth-placed Midlands will be feeling the most heat going into Tuesday's 15th round.
They have only a three-point advantage over Creswick in fifth and face a danger game against Learmonth.
The Lakies saw their finals hopes blown away in an upset loss to Sebastopol last round and will be determined to bounce back and show that at their best they can match it with some of the top-end talent.
Midlands need as many points as possible with Buninyong and Creswick firm favourites.
They were looking the goods until a few weeks ago, having strung together three wins, but a loss to Webbcona and draw with BMS have hurt.
BMS (9th) v City Oval (1st)
Webbcona (2nd) v Victoria (6th)
Learmonth (7th) v Midlands (4th)
Creswick (5th) v Sebastopol (8th)
Buninyong (3rd) v Central Wendouree (10th)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.