Ballarat home builders reassures customers under 'difficult' restructure

Ballarat-based home builders Langdon Building has moved to reassure customers as the company enters voluntary administration.
The Courier has confirmed Langdon Building has not collapsed, nor is it in liquidation, but has made the call to seek help in restructuring amid prolonged challenging economic conditions.
Langdon Building, with a head office and showroom in Alfredton, primarily builds homes in the Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong regions, as well as Melbourne's western and northern suburbs.
The company locked in Cor Cordis as a voluntary administration early on Monday morning, January 29, in a bid to transition to a stronger financial position.
It is expected part of this process will help to continue to move in customers whose homes are near completion.
It is unclear how many customers are affected.
Langdon Building has confirmed all customer contracts were insured and, while construction will likely be paused six weeks for the voluntary administration process, the company had full intentions of getting back on site and finishing customers' homes.
HAVE YOU BEEN AFFECTED? LET US KNOW BELOW
A company statement read seeking help to restructure had been a "difficult decision".
"Builders across Australia continue to face extremely challenging economic conditions and are still dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (supply and labour shortages). More recently, interest rate rises have impacted sales due to homeowner's ability to obtain finance," Langdon Building's statement read.
"Sadly, Langdon Building was not immune to these external factors, so it made the responsible decision to appoint voluntary administrators to enable a restructure and get the business back into a strong financial position."
Restructuring firm Cor Cordis has named Sam Kaso and Shaun Matthews as voluntary administrators.
Cor Cordis confirmed in a statement it would pause construction works while its team "urgently assess" Langdon's business operations and options, including the potential to recapitalise though a deed of company arrangement or sale of the business.
"We've commenced an urgent review of Langdon Building's financial position and have held preliminary discussions with parties to develop a proposal to restructure the business," the Cor Cordis statement read.
"We will be providing regular updates to all stakeholders as we work through the voluntary administration process".
The Courier has also seen a letter to customers about the voluntary administration process. Cor Cordis has also set up an email contact for customers, employees and creditors.
Langdon Building's voluntary administration comes after a string of high-profile builder collapses across the state, such as Porter Davis and the Ballarat-based Bond Homes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.