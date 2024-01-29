Three Ballarat teams face dual round one cup ties

Three Ballarat teams have been drawn to contest round one in the Football Australia Cup and Football Victoria's Dockerty Cup.
State league team Ballarat SC will face Keysborough at home.
Ballarat and District Soccer Association's Forest Rangers will be away to Brunswick Zebras, and state league side Sebastopol Vikings will be home to Keilor Wolves.
The exact timing of the cup ties is still to be announced by FV.
With 134 teams playing in the Dockerty Cup, the first seven rounds of the tournament will also serve as preliminary rounds for the nationwide Australia Cup.
Second round draws have also been carried out.
If Ballarat SC wins, it meets Darebin away.
The winner of Melbourne Uni and Croydon City would face the Vikings at Sebastopol if they came out on top, and Forest Rangers are playing to meet the winner of Mitchell Rangers and Sale United.
Football Victoria is yet announce any state league fixtures for this year, which also involve the Ballarat City FC men's and women's team.
