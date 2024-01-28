P-plater faces court after doing burnouts while 'nose-to-nose' with police

A magistrate has said it was "amazing" a 19-year-old hoon didn't die after he performed burnouts while nose-to-nose with police during a Mitchell Park car chase.
The man, who has not been named as he did not receive a conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on January 24, 2024, to multiple charges including dangerous driving while pursued by police.
According to a police summary, the P-plater was seen driving a red Holden sedan at a high speed on Nettles Road in Mitchell Park about midnight on October 21, 2023.
Officers then saw the 19-year-old perform a hard U-turn and skid across the road with smoking tyres, before fishtailing along Liberator Drive.
The young hoon was followed by police to a dead end on the road, during which time he performed another burnout in front of a group of pedestrians.
Upon reaching the end of the street, the 19-year-old executed a "donut burnout" and came nose-to-nose with the police car.
He then accelerated at a high speed and drove back down the street, passing within one metre of the police car.
Officers chased the P-plater, who drove on the wrong side of the road and was recorded at a speed of 137km/h in an 80km/h zone.
After confirming the registration of the vehicle, which was allocated to a Creswick address, police abandoned the chase.
When officers attended the 19-year-old's home, he surrendered his car, and was later questioned on October 24, where he returned a mainly "no comment" interview.
The incident was the second occasion in just over a month the teenager had been apprehended by police for dangerous driving.
On September 9, about 5.40pm, he was seen by police revving his engine and excessively spinning his wheels while stationary on Curtis Street in Ballarat Central.
He then turned left while performing a burnout, and was later seen travelling along Sturt Street and Lydiard Street.
His primary focus will be the child, it's a quiet source of motivation for him to stop associating with negative influences.- Lawyer for a 19-year-old hoon
Police eventually apprehended the 19-year-old in Ballarat Central and impounded his car.
When asked why he had been driving in a dangerous manner, the teenager told officers he had been "showing off".
The P-plater's lawyer said their client accepted his behavior was "stupid", and came as a result of spending time with negative influences.
They also said he deserved leniency as a young offender with no prior criminal history, and he wanted to change his behaviour as he is due to become a father "any day now".
"His primary focus will be the child, it's a quiet source of motivation for him to stop associating with negative influences," they said.
"He is a man who does have the prospect of staying out of the court.
"[At the time of the offences] he had lost employment, had nothing to do, and was hanging out with the wrong crowd."
It's amazing you haven't killed yourself, or a pedestrian or another road user.- Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the case demonstrated numerous factors which contributed to road deaths, and the young driver had "weaponised" his car.
"It always seems to stagger me when I see examples such as this that no one has been harmed," she said.
"It's amazing you haven't killed yourself, or a pedestrian or another road user."
The 19-year-old was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour undertaking, was banned from driving for a year and fined $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.