Harness racing: Stewart hearing rescheduled to late March

The Victorian Racing Tribunal has rescheduled a directions hearing into charges levelled against Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart to Monday, March 25.
A directions hearing into the matter was set down for Monday, January 29, but was delayed to address the stewards' decision to halt the transfer of Stewart's horses.
Harness Racing Victoria HRV stewards in December disqualified Stewart for six months, which she has appealed.
Stewart sought a stay of proceedings, which HRV stewards opposed, but which was granted by the tribunal to allow her to continue training from her Cardigan base.
Later that week Stewart lodged stable returns with HRV to transfer 21 horses to her partner Clayton Tonkin, which stewards rejected citing that it could "circumvent the effect of any potential penalty the Victorian Racing Tribunal might impose".
At Monday directions hearing, the tribunal heard from Stewart's representative Damian Sheales and HRV's representative Chris Winneke KC.
The tribunal then ordered the parties to provide written submissions as to whether HRV's decision to reject the stable returns was compliant with its December 8 order.
