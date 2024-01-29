The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Harness racing: Stewart hearing rescheduled to late March

Updated January 29 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harness racing: Stewart hearing rescheduled to late March
Harness racing: Stewart hearing rescheduled to late March

The Victorian Racing Tribunal has rescheduled a directions hearing into charges levelled against Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart to Monday, March 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.